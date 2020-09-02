Knights ready for some 'sanity'

The sun comes up on a new season for South Carolina High School league football teams on Sept. 8. Teams all over will hit the field for their first practices.
Getting prepared while dodging COVID-19 has made the journey a unique one for local teams. At one point, Stratford High School moved the weight room outside. Conditioning was done adhering to social distancing guidelines.
“We’ve had the same issues everybody has dealt with,” Knights coach Dennie McDaniel said. “Having to work in a pandemic is not something anybody is used to as far as training wise in the summer time. Overall as a program I felt we did a pretty good job of doing things the right way. We’re really excited for the kids to see some type of normalcy, be around their teammates and coaches and get into school. It’s important for their development and their sanity.”
Stratford is set to host Hanahan High School and new coach Art Craig in a scrimmage on Sept. 14.
McDaniel estimated the Knights have more than 120 players in the football program, including 50-plus on varsity. He believes they’ve lost some to COVID-19 concerns but is excited about the attitudes of the varsity and two sub-varsity squads.
“I’m getting a tremendous energy read off this team,” McDaniel said. “What I see is us coming together as a family. Our confidence level has grown as a football program. You can see it how they handle workouts and how they handle practice. You can see maturity. That’s what it takes to make it to the next level.”
A year ago, the Knights were 3-6 with four losses by single digits. A number of players are back in 2020, including a starter at quarterback, running back and wide receiver. Offensive lineman Thomas Blackmon and linebacker Mason Lord are all-region returners.
“Each year is a different year,” McDaniel said. “I feel good about our team. We’re worried about just getting better every day and letting the chips fall where they may.”
The Stratford Knights open up a seven-game regular season on Sept. 25 at Summerville and travel to Cane Bay on Oct. 2. The first home game is Oct. 9 against Wando.