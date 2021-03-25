Knights pick up marquee win

Stratford High School’s baseball team recorded a marquee victory on the road March 25 in a non-region game.
Cole Greer’s two-run single in the top of the sixth inning lifted the Knights past Summerville High School, the No. 1 Class 5A team in the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association poll.
Greer, a freshman, also tossed a complete game in the 7-5 victory over the Green Wave. Stratford trailed 4-1 after two innings and pulled even with two outs in the sixth when Cody Lord was plunked with the bases loaded, setting up Greer to put the Knights over the top.
“We have to continue to stay humble and hungry,” Stratford coach Brandon Beckman said. “We still did some things that we have to clean up but we’re extremely proud of the step the team took. We showed discipline at the plate that we have been working on. We made pitchers work and got a solid outing from Cole.”
Greer scattered eight hits and allowed four earned runs. He struck out three batters and walked four.
Leadoff hitter Thomas Purcell and Brett Marrs scored two runs apiece for Stratford, while Greer finished with three RBIs. Lord also knocked in a run with a single in the top of the first inning to put Stratford up 1-0.
Summerville went on top 3-1 in the bottom of the inning and then led 4-1 after two innings.
Nick Lott’s RBI single in the top of the fourth pulled Stratford within 4-2 but the Green Wave got that one right back in the bottom of the inning to go back on top, 5-2.
Stratford pulled within 5-4 in the fifth when Greer was plunked with the bases loaded and Mason Lord drew a walk.
“Any time you can beat a quality opponent you have things that you can take away from it to prepare you for the next game,” Beckman said. “We want to be able to do exactly that.”
Stratford (2-4-1) opens the Region 7-AAAAA slate against Cane Bay, starting March 29 at SHS. Games 2 and three are March 31 and April 2.
The Cobras also have a victory over Summerville to their credit so Beckman knows they're a quality squad.
“We have to come ready to get better each day and worry about ourselves and what we can control,” Beckman said. “We control our effort, attitude and focus. We took a step in the right direction and we’ll see in the next few days and weeks how many more steps we can take in the right direction.”
Summerville 5,
Stratford 3
Summerville High School scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning to edge Stratford High School in a non-region softball game on March 24.
The Knights finished with three hits and Gabby Cruz knocked in a run for Stratford. Knights pitcher Raegan Shriver hurled 7.1 innings, scattering eight hits while allowing five earned runs and striking out four batters.
Stratford took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Camryn Weatherford scored on a wild pitch. The home team went up 2-0 in the fourth when Payton Cox reached on an error and scored on a double-play ball.
Summerville regained the lead, 3-2, on a three-run home run in the fifth inning but Stratford answered in the bottom of the inning when Tayler Jenkins walked and Cruz knocked her in with a single.
Wando 6,
Cane Bay 3
Wando scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to overcome a two-run deficit in a Region 7-AAAAA baseball game at Cane Bay on March 24.
The Warriors limited the Cobras to one hit in a 6-3 victory. The Cobras scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the first to take a 3-1 lead but couldn't hang on.
Pitcher Marshall Whitmer earned the win for the Warriors, striking out 10 batters and walking two over six innings. Thayer Tavormina struck out the side in the seventh to garner a save.
Mac Ketchin collected two hits for Wando.
Cane Bay starter Hunter Coleman fanned 12 batters in 5.1 innings while allowing seven hits and four earned runs.
Cane Bay 11,
Wando 6
Cane Bay scored six runs over its last three at-bats and pulled away from Wando in a Region 7-AAAAA softball game at Wando on March 24.
The Cobras collected 16 hits and six players recorded multiple hits in the 11-6 victory. The score was 5-5 after four innings.
Ciera Fenton was 3 for 5 with a RBI while Aaliyah Mcleod, Jenna Krol, Olivia Fleming, Selin Carpenter and Aniya Caldwell chipped in two hits each. Krol and Fleming blasted homers.
Sophie Whitley and Fleming knocked in two runs apiece.
Pitcher Veronica Whigham earned the win in relief for Cane Bay, allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out two batters.