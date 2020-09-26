Knights open with win over Green Wave

With its receivers leading the way, Stratford earned a 21-14 victory at Summerville in the season opener for both teams.
The game was delayed two hours due to lighting in the area and was played on a sloppy field due to the rain that was dumped on it for several hours prior to kickoff. It began on Sept. 25, but didn’t end until after midnight.
“We came out that first quarter and played absolutely horrible football,” Stratford coach Dennie McDaniel said. “We can use the excuses that we were in the locker room for three hours and this and that, but Summerville had to face the same adversity. We started picking it up in the second quarter so I’m really proud of how my guys bounced back. We are a resilient bunch and that speaks volumes about the team and what we can do down the road.”
Summerville struck first, driving 52 yards to score with just more than a minute remaining in the first quarter. Junior running back Christian Grant capped the drive with a 39-yard touchdown run. The Green Wave had trouble getting the hold down for the extra-point attempt and the Knights made a tackle in the offensive backfield to keep the lead to 6.
Just when it was looking like that lead would hold until the second half, the Knights put together their own scoring drive.
After a punt, Stratford took possession at the Green Wave’s 42 yard-line with 1:02 remaining in the second quarter. Senior quarterback Josh Davis connected with senior receiver David Washington on a couple of passes to give the Knights a first down at the 15. Davis then threw to Jayden Martino.
The pass was tipped high into the air by a Summerville defensive back, but Martino was there to bring it down and lunge into the end zone for a 10-yard TD catch. With the ensuing extra-point kick, Stratford went ahead 7-6 with 1 second remaining in the half.
Stratford cushioned its lead with another TD pass in the third quarter. Davis threw to Washington, who reached up and tipped the pass to himself. After he juggled the ball for a few seconds, Washington secured the catch and dashed to the end zone for an 84-yard TD. The Knights went up 14-6 with the extra-point kick.
“David is kind of our catalyst for our offense,” McDaniel said of Washington. “He gets it going. He got us going tonight with a long run on the sideline and then had a big hit on a DB. That’s what David is, a heck of a ball player.”
Summerville answered on its next drive, which spanned 66 yards. Green Wave QB Colby Shirey completed key passes to Leroy Simmons and Ka’Mari Hari to keep the drive moving and then senior Tyquane Murdock capped the drive with a 1-yard dive into the end zone. Shirey ran in for the two-point conversion to tie the game with 2:20 remaining in the third quarter.
Stratford regained the lead with a 77-yard scoring drive early in the fourth quarter. Senior Damarius Anderson had three receptions on the drive, including a 5-yard TD reception thrown by Davis. The ensuing extra-point kick put the Knights up 21-14.
Summerville marched all the way to the Stratford 10 on its next drive before Stratford recovered a fumble at the 9.
The Green Wave had one more opportunity following a punt, but the Knights’ defense held their ground and Stratford took over on downs with 1:56 remaining.