Knights on a roll

The Stratford High School boys soccer team blanked Summerville High School at home on March 16 to win its fourth straight match, continuing a string of strong performances on both sides of the field.
Knights coach Jessie Stament, in his fifth season, believes the 2020-21 squad possesses the firepower and defensive skills to go on a special run this spring. The team recognizes it, too.
“Our expectation is to compete, make the playoffs and see how deep we can go,” Stament said. “I wasn’t sure what to expect when the season began but offensively and defensively these past few weeks we’ve been clicking. We’ve scored 14 goals in the last three games. We’re playing some of the best soccer on the attack that I’ve experienced. If we have a lead on defense, it’s going to be hard to come back on us.”
Last spring, the COVID-19 pandemic brought the season to a close not long after it got rolling. It was the end of the road for quite a few seniors who had lofty goals.
This squad has picked up right where last year's group left off.
In the 4-0 win over Summerville on March 16, sophomore Bryan Diaz found the back of the net twice for the Knights (4-1) while classmates Josue DaSilva and DeShaun Mitchell added goals.
Junior Jackson Kotowski was in goal for the Knights and made three saves.
In a 4-0 victory against Fort Dorchester on March 11, Diaz, Mitchell, DaSilva and Mikal Greene tallied goals.
Stratford also coasted past Fort Dorchester, 6-2, on March 9 and avenged its lone loss on March 4 when junior Darwin Sanchez scored with a header off a corner kick in the final minute of extra time. Kotowski had the shutout in goal to preserve the 1-0 victory against Ashley Ridge.
One major season stat the Knights are taking aim at is to eclipse the 40-goal mark.
“I think that this is the most talented team from top to bottom I’ve had,” Stament said. “We set a goal to win the region and win state. Wando (on March 30 and April 1) will be a major measuring stick to show if we can hang with the upper-echelon teams.”
The Knights begin the Region 7-AAAAA slate at home against Cane Bay on March 23 before traveling to Cane Bay on March 25. They follow with the Wando clashes, Berkeley (April 13, 15) and Goose Creek (20, 23).
Additional starters for the Knights are junior Cole Dyer, senior Octavio Herrera, senior Yhago Brenner, senior Vance Kirar and senior Aidin Mitchell.
Team chemistry and depth are assets for the Knights. Losing the opener on March 2 helped the group come together and everybody is playing their roles well since.
“They’re definitely getting there,” Stament said. “I think that first week was a little rough. We expected to win and we lost to Ashley Ridge (2-1)."