Knights lose nine seniors

With only two teams from the region making the playoffs, Stratford High School’s baseball team didn’t do enough on the diamond this spring in terms of wins and losses to advance to the postseason.
It was the end of the road for nine Knights seniors, including Clemson signee Josh Davis, several hard workers and perhaps the smartest young man on campus, Nick Lott.
Like his team, Knights coach Brandon Beckman had hoped to still be playing into late May and June.
“It was a tough year by any measure here,” Beckman said. “We won't make excuses and know that we have to get better moving forward.”
The Knights were led by IF/P Davis, who batted .373 with a .505 on-base percentage. On the mound, Davis posted a 2-3 mark with a 2.00 ERA, striking out 69 batters.
“For his career, he will finish with a 1.39 ERA in 171 innings pitched,” Beckman said. “He made 32 appearances, striking out 165 batters while only walking 32.”
Senior Cade Brunson played a steady right field for the Knights, batting .278 with a .463 OBP. Senior Mason Lord stepped into the everyday role at third base and competed. At the plate, he led the team in walks with 10 and posted a .357 OBP.
Another senior, Logan Onorato, saw playing time late in the year but his season was cut short with an injury.
Lott played on the infield at second base for the Knights and was a strong teammate. He will be one of the school’s top graduates, if not the valedictorian, next month.
“Nick is the epitome of a student-athlete,” Beckman said. “He works every day to be the best he possibly can be to contribute to the team. He manages to balance life, school and baseball with a precision that is evident by his ranking at the top of his class.”
Starting players eligible to return in 2022 are centerfielder Bryce Robinson (.246 BA, .386 OBP), first baseman Brett Marrs (.243 BA, .349 OBP), P/IF Cole Greer, C/DH Cody Lord and C/IF Thomas Purcell (.366 BA, .468 OBP).
The Knights were 8-15-1 on the season heading into their final regular season game on May 11.