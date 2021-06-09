Knights look strong on pitch for 2022

Stratford boys soccer coach Jesse Stament believes the Knights put down a strong foundation for future seasons this spring.
The Knights finished second in Region 7-AAAAA and capped the campaign in the second round of the playoffs, falling to eventual state finalist Lexington. Stratford clipped Socastee 1-0 in the playoff opener.
“I’m excited for where we’re headed,” Stament said. “We’ll have a small senior class but relatively decent-sized junior class next year. Some of the younger guys will benefit from another club season. The guys have a goal to surpass what this team did. We’ve got a good nucleus coming back.”
Stratford finished 12-5 overall and 6-2 in the region, taking a step forward by winning a playoff game. The 2019 squad advanced to the playoffs but fell in the opening round.
Among the group moving on is Yhago Brenner, an all-state selection for the Knights. Brenner found the back of the net nine times and led with 10 assists.
Five other seniors are leaving the program, including Octavio Herrera (4 goals, 1 assist), Darwin Sanchez (4 goals, 6 assists) and Aidin Mitchell (3 goals, 1 assist), the team’s lone North-South all-star pick.
Leading the contingent who may return next spring are sophomore all-region selections Josue Dasilva and Mikal Greene. Dasilva was the leading scorer with a team-high 12 goals and dished out eight assists while Greene booted in three goals with nine assists. Fellow sophomores DeShaun Mitchell (8 goals, 2 assists) and Bryan Diaz (3 goals, 1 assist) were key contributors along with juniors Cole Dyer (1 goal, 3 assists), Ciaran Murphy (2 goals, 1 assist), Martin Ruiz (3 assists) and Jackson Kotowski, the goal keeper.
Freshman Rodney Miller is another underclassman who can return. Freshman Jackson McNeil led the JV squad in scoring and figures to add scoring punch on the varsity team next season while classmate Enzo Mori will add to the strength in goal for the Knights.
Stratford blanked seven opponents this season and scored 54 goals.
“The speed of play was really well, especially on the attack,” Stament said. “Once our offense found its stride, they were good about moving the ball and finishing off opportunities.”