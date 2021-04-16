Knights lock in playoff spot

The Stratford High School boys tennis team locked in a spot for the Class 5A playoffs by taking out a Berkeley County rival for the second time in three days on April 15.
The Knights defeated visiting Berkeley High School 5-1 to finish the Region 7-AAAAA slate with a 4-2 mark, good enough for a runner-up finish behind Wando High School. Stratford won by the same score on April 13 at BHS.
“We are extremely excited to return to the playoffs,” Stratford coach Dan Ellis said. “The boys worked hard for this goal. I’m very proud of them.”
Stratford improved to 6-5 overall and travels to Collins Park on April 20 to tangle with Hanahan High School. The Knights host the Hawks on senior night on April 22.
The Knights won four singles matches and the lone doubles contest against Berkeley on April 15.
Stratford’s Brady Hurd (1,0), Jonathan Anderson (2, 3), Chase Daugherty (1, 0) and Aiden Mayer (1, 1) coasted past their Berkeley opponents.
Berkeley’s Josh Gianelli (1, 2) was the winner at No. 1 singles.
The Knights’ Kyle Gardner and Alex Barker (3, 0) picked up the victory at No. 2 doubles.
Stratford begins the playoffs at the Region 6-AAAAA champion on May 4.