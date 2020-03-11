Knights improved on tennis court

Dan Ellis was pleasantly surprised when he first had the chance to hit with the Stratford High School boys tennis team in December.
The level of improvement was more than he had expected. He used the word “shocked.”
“The ladder has taken a bit of a shakeup, and we now have some depth,” the second-year coach said. “The team is definitely dedicated to improve and the new players are really pushing the team, giving us that added inter-squad competition.”
Ellis took over a green squad last spring and it took some lumps, winning only twice. The Knights still don’t have any seniors on the squad but expectations are much higher for the 2020 campaign. Perhaps something special is brewing for further down the road.
“We are in our second season of our rebuilding and most of the boys now have a full year of playing,” Ellis said. “The entire team from last season, with the exception of two players, has returned and we have added five players for a total of 13 this season.”
“The boys worked hard over the summer and fall,” Ellis said. “They got together often on their own to hit and improve.”
Stratford didn’t need long to get in the win column. The Knights opened the regular season with a 6-0 victory over Hanahan on March 9.
Junior Ben Martin won 3-4 at No. 1 singles, sophomore Jonathan Anderson 2-4 at No. 2 singles, eighth-grader Brady Hurd 1-2 at No. 3 singles, junior Harry Kish 1-4 at No. 4 singles and freshman Aiden Mayer 3-1 at No. 5 singles.
Sophomore Will Agostinelli and sophomore Braeden Hodges won 0-3 at No. 2 doubles.
Junior Kyle Gardner and junior Chase Daugherty and junior Alex Barker and eighth-grader Reed Barker both won pro-sets in exhibition doubles matches.
Martin and Hurd were all-region picks last season.
Kam Kohler and Louis Kish are additional players looking to earn playing time.
“Our doubles makeup has many combinations,” Ellis said. “That is where we have our depth. We are looking to improve on that two-win season from last year and make a push for the playoffs. We have a tough region and Wando is probably the consensus favorite in the region but I am confident we can be competitive and get us some wins. It was a shame to hear that Goose Creek wasn’t having a team. He has the girls headed in the right direction and I am sure they will do the same with the boys next season.”
Other region teams are James Island, Cane Bay and Berkeley.