Knights flying under radar?

While the Region 7-AAAAA race might look like a two-horse competition for the crown and the lone two playoff spots between defending champion Goose Creek High School and Berkeley High School, Stratford High School’s football team might be flying under the radar.
The Knights return some cornerstones on both sides of the ball as they look to compete for a region title and playoff appearance. The missed the postseason last year.
“Obviously, Goose Creek won the region last year,” Stratford coach Dennie McDaniel said. “They do a great job over there. Berkeley, in years past, has done a great job. But this is a different year. I feel good about our team. I feel good about who we are and how we’ve handled everything that’s going on.”
COVID-19 shortened the season to seven games and the Knights open up with a non-region tilt at Summerville on Sept. 25 before beginning the region slate at Cane Bay on Oct. 2.
Stratford’s home opener is Oct. 9 against Wando.
The Knights were competitive in most games last season but just couldn’t finish at times. Four of their six losses were by single digits, and they trailed region champion Goose Creek by just six points in the final quarter before the Gators finished strong.
McDaniel’s team isn’t looking ahead, though.
“We’re worried about just getting better every day,” he said.
It never hurts to have a quarterback returning and the Knights are in great position there. Senior Josh Davis, a Clemson commit in baseball, is back after throwing for 2,006 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushing for four scores.
Senior receiver Damarius Anderson might be the most potent in a solid group of weapons. The Eastern Michigan commit grabbed 45 passes for 517 yards and two touchdowns last season and scored three times on the ground. He’s a four-year starter.
Sophomore running back Jaedon Alston and senior receiver David Washington are in line for productive seasons, too.
Alston rushed for 496 yards and five touchdowns while Washington hauled in 32 passes for 480 yards and two scores. Sophomore receivers Brenden Carter and Jayden Martino are additional targets in the passing game along with sophomore tight end Brett Marrs.
Up front, senior Thomas Blackmon is a returning all-region player and multi-year starter for the Knights.
Senior Bailey Jones, senior Jonathan Eaton and junior Avery Heyward got substantial playing time last year. Junior Chaise Frierson rounds out the first group.
The defensive unit, now run by coordinator Chris Candor, is a mix of young and old. Six seniors and one junior are projected to start while the other four are underclassmen, including a pair of freshmen.
Senior linebacker Mason Lord is the leading tackler returning. He was in on 106 tackles in 2019 to earn all-region honors.
Three of the four starters up front are seniors: defensive tackle Keshaun Holmes, defensive tackle Demetrius Holman and defensive end T.J. Lloyd. Opposite Lloyd is freshman Jordan Evans.
Senior Keisean Smalls is in the middle of the second level with Lord.
The safeties are senior Justin Jordan, sophomore Jakai Robinson and freshman Markell Holman.
Corners are sophomore Savionne Jones and junior Jermaine Jenkins. Robinson and Jones had two interceptions each.
Senior Adam Beard is a returning starter at punter and averaged 32 yards a boot last season. He stopped eight inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 47 yards.
Sophomore Matthew Haas is set to handle kicking duties.