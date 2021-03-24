Knights eyeing playoffs

Members of Stratford High School’s boys tennis team had logged countless hours preparing for a big 2020 season. Like everyone else, though, they had to endure the loss of their season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were disappointed,” Stratford coach Dan Ellis said. “We were really looking forward to seeing how much the hard work in the offseason had paid off.”
Good news, though, was Stratford didn’t have any seniors. The 2021 Knights were ready to go with a group of experienced players when the curtains came up on a new season this spring.
“The young men had been chomping at the bit to get started,” Ellis said. “They are working really hard. We have our sights set on a trip to the playoffs… We are looking forward to starting the region slate and will continue to grow from there.”
The Knights opened Region 7-AAAAA play on March 23 with a 6-0 victory over Cane Bay. The Knights (3-2, 1-0 region) dropped just eight games in the rout.
No. 1 singles player Ben Martin, a senior, won 6-2, 6-1 for Ellis’s squad.
No. 2 Brady Hurd, a freshman, was victorious, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3 Jonathan Anderson, a junior, didn’t drop a game in a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
No. 4 Chase Daugherty, a senior, won 6-2, 6-0.
No. 5 Aiden Mayer, a sophomore, coasted, 6-1, 6-0.
Seniors Alex Barker and Kyle Gardner cruised, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
“Ben, Brady, Jonathan, Reed (Barker) and Kyle all started with me three years ago,” Ellis said. “Ben is our team captain and our strongest player. Brady can mix it up and is like a wall. He gets most stuff back. Jonathan’s strength is his wit. He is a good tennis player but also our team jokester. Chase and Aiden started last year and worked hard over the summer hitting with the others to become pretty solid.”
Ellis believes team chemistry is an asset that will propel his team forward as the season rolls along.
“This is a really good group to work with,” Ellis said. “Numbers are down a bit from what I am used to but it has made them a tight group. The experienced players enjoy helping the new players with development.”
More team members are senior Kameron Koehler, eighth-grader Colin McCombs, sophomore Jaylon Salters and seventh-grader Joshua Withers.