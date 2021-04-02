Knights csoccer team can't topple Wando

Stratford High School’s boys soccer team made state power Wando High School work hard for a pair of Region 7-AAAAA victories on March 30 and April 1.
The Knights competed with the Warriors from opening kick to final whistle in both setbacks, falling 7-5 in Mount Pleasant and 3-0 in Goose Creek.
“They’ve won three state championships in a row and didn’t get the opportunity last year to see if they could make it four in a row,” Stratford coach Jessie Stament said. “I’m proud of the way our guys fought. We came out Tuesday to see how we measure up and had a 2-0 lead. We made a couple mistakes and they jumped on top of us in the second half but we didn’t let it crush us. We fought back.”
In Thursday’s second game, the Warriors scored a pair of goals midway through the first half and then one very late for insurance.
“The first half I felt like we were sluggish,” Stament said. “We finally settled down and created some opportunities. One hit the post and a couple sailed on us. Maybe if we could have gotten one before they got their third one at the end, it could have given our boys that extra boost. In my five years, the last two matches were the closest we’ve ever played them.”
It was the first shutout loss of the season for Stratford, which fell to 7-3 overall and 2-2 in the region. The Knights had won seven in a row, their longest streak in Stament’s five years.
“Hats off to Wando,” Stament said. “They played some incredible defense tonight.”
The Knights are back in action on April 13 at Berkeley and host the Stags on April 15. They travel to crosstown rival Goose Creek on April 20 and host the Gators on April 23.
“We still have a lot of season left,” Stament said. “We’ve got four more region games left. We can finish second in the region and get our playoff seed. From there, the season starts over.”
In Tuesday’s loss, DeShaun Mitchell and Josue DaSilva scored two goals each and Yezen Quzah added the other.
Cane Bay 3,
Goose Creek 2
Brayden Perez, Christopher Haley and Peyton Shoemaker scored goals as the Cobras edged Goose Creek 3-2 in a Region 7-AAAAA soccer match on April 1.
The Gators won the first matchup, 2-0, on March 30.
Felix Perales scored a goal in each game for the Gators.