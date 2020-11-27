Knights counting on senior guards

The Stratford High School boys basketball team returns to the hardwood with some keys pieces back from a squad that advanced to the Class 5A playoffs before falling in a competitive battle to an eventual Lower State finalist.
Two of those are senior guards Jontae Adams and Ja’Rel Cheeseborough, preseason all-region picks and the proverbial glue for the Knights.
“They’re ready to lead,” Stratford coach Michael Jenkins said. “They’re pretty good guards in this area and they give us a chance to be competitive.”
Adams averaged 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.4 steals on the way to an all-region nod last season.
Cheeseborough chipped in 8.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals a contest as a junior.
They bring energy on both ends of the floor.
“We still have the type of team that wants to pressure the ball and get up and down the floor,” Jenkins said. “We’re going to play four guards so we’ll be smaller on the defensive side but quicker on the other end of the floor. We didn’t get everybody back from last year so we need to get some guys some experience early before we get to region.”
Last year, the Knights won 13 games and placed fourth in the region. They pushed Conway to the wire in a close playoff loss in the opening round.
Jenkins is still waiting on one key player for the upcoming campaign.
Returning all-region selection David Washington, a senior forward, is out with an injury through at least December. Jenkins said Washington is eyeing a January return but he is not counting on it. Definitely, he’s wishing for it, though.
“He tells me every day he’s going to be ready to go,” Jenkins said. “Obviously, with him being a senior, we really want for him to be able to get back. We’ll just have to wait and see.”
The rest of the top five are junior forward Caleb Pratt, junior guard Kenyon Johnson and junior guard Jaleel Johnson. At 6-5, Pratt is the tallest player on the team. He averaged 3.8 points and 3.4 boards a contest last season.
The first two off the bench are junior forward Avery Heyward and junior guard Braxton Williams.
The Knights host Ashley Ridge on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and play the Swamp Foxes on the road on Friday, Dec. 4.
Stratford then travels to Fort Dorchester on Dec. 8 and hosts the Patriots on Dec. 11.
“The first few weeks we want to be able to figure out our top eight,” Jenkins said. “The first few games we’ll find out who is really ready and what role guys are going to be able to play before region kicks off in January.”