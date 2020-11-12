Knights cap slate with winning mark

The Stratford High School football team finished with a winning record for the 2020 season.
The Knights were 4-3, their first winning season since 2014. They weren't far off from making the playoffs.
“I’m really proud of our kids’ effort in practice,” Stratford coach Dennie McDaniel said. “We didn’t have one bad practice where I said we didn’t practice as hard today. They showed a lot of resiliency all year long. They had to deal with the pandemic and not being able to prepare for a season like they normally would. They battled. They played for each other.”
While they didn’t advance to the postseason because only the top two teams in the region moved on, the Knights did record a pair of marquee wins to highlight their slate of victories.
Stratford rallied from 21 down in the second half to clip rival Goose Creek, 22-21, and claim the Golden Goose Trophy. The Knights have won three of the last four in the rivalry.
McDaniel’s team also had a victory over Summerville to its credit. The Knights and Wave waited over two hours to play on opening night because of a weather delay but the Knights hung in there to win 21-14 sometime after midnight on a sloppy track.
Stratford also outlasted Wando in overtime, 28-21, and pulled away from Stall, 56-12.
“We didn’t accomplish the No. 1 goals, which were to win the region and make the playoffs, but those are some tremendous wins for the program,” McDaniel said.
Ultimately, a 34-27 loss at Berkeley kept the Knights out of the playoffs. Their other losses were to Cane Bay and West Ashley.
Including senior receiver David Washington, who torched Summerville before leaving late with a season-ending injury, the Knights lose six starters on offense.
Seven defensive starters were seniors.
“We’re going to continue to build a program,” McDaniel said. “The guys we’re losing leave behind some big shoes to fill but we’re excited about the young kids we have coming up and the ones that played on varsity this year. We feel like we have some good pieces coming.”
Offensive starters moving on are Washington (9-197-2), quarterback Josh Davis (1,043 yds pass, 13 TDs), wide receiver Damarius Anderson (26-537-6 and 214 yds rush, 3 rush TDs) and offensive linemen Thomas Blackmon, Jonathan Eaton and Bailey Jones.
Junior right tackle Chaise Frierson, junior left tackle Avery Heyward, sophomore running back Jaedon Alston (334 yds, 5 TDs), sophomore tight end Brett Marrs, sophomore receiver Brenden Carter (13-238-3) and sophomore slot receiver Jayden Martino (365 total yds, 3 TDs) will be the experienced group returning in 2021.
Defensive starters who played their last contest are defensive lineman T.J. Lloyd, defensive lineman Keshaun Holmes, defensive lineman Davionte Little, outside linebacker Mason Lord, linebacker Jadon Wilcox, outside linebacker Justin Jordan and defensive back Jalen Gerald.
Lord led the Knights in tackles. Jordan, Wilcox and Lloyd were also among the top defenders in terms of stops made.
Next season, Stratford will build around freshman defensive lineman Jordan Evans, junior inside linebacker DeSean Anderson, sophomore defensive back Jakai Robinson and sophomore defensive back Savionne Jones.
McDaniel said it’s a group with potential that will only get better with offseason work and physical growth.
On special teams, sophomore Matthew Haas was the kicker and senior Adam Beard punted.