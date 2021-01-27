Knights bounce rivals

Literally, it was over before it started.
The Stratford High School wrestling team had already locked up the city championship against rival Goose Creek High School before sending its first wrestler to the mat.
The Gators, down to a skeleton crew thanks to injuries and health reasons, were not going to be able to send anybody out in nine weight classes.
As a result, Stratford coasted to a 66-11 victory in the Region 7-AAAAA opener for both teams on Jan. 26 at SHS.
“I felt like we had some guys step up and wrestle well,” second-year Stratford coach Nick Young said. “They wrestled whistle to whistle and did what they’re supposed to do. You can see their hard work showing up.”
Straford continues region play against Cane Bay on Feb. 2 and Wando on Feb. 5. The Knights finish the region slate on Feb. 9 against Berkeley.
“The top two teams in the region make the playoffs so we’ve got to win a couple more,” Young said. “I feel like we can make make the postseason. We’ve got some tough matches. We’ve got some time to make some adjustments. At the end of the season is where people find their ability to step up in big spots.”
Young’s squad has a lot of first- and second-year guys on the mat this winter but it’s a group that’s buying into what the former Knights state champion is selling.
“You get to see guys progress,” Young said. “You see how far the guys who haven’t wrestled before have come from year to year.”
Stratford’s winners against the Gators were 160-pounder Andy Velez and heavyweight Jonathan Eaton, who won by decisions, and 132-pounder Noah Nichols. Nichols won via fall for the Knights.
Goose Creek’s winners were 138-pounder Arkie Freeman via technical fall and 120-pounder Zatarin Perales by fall.
The Gators are in action Friday, Jan. 29 at Berkeley.