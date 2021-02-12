Knights' Anderson will stay in state

Stratford wide receiver Damarius Anderson made his college choice earlier this month and it will be super easy to see him and older brother Mario play on Saturdays.
The younger Anderson signed with Newberry College where his older brother is a redshirt freshman.
“He’s a tremendous young man with tremendous talent,” Stratford coach Dennie McDaniel said. “He was definitely the best player for us on both sides of the ball. He has God-given talent. With what he can do with the ball in his hands, I think they got a steal. It will be good for his family because his brother is there, too.”
Anderson lettered all four years for the Knights and made a significant impact on offense.
As a senior, Anderson grabbed 26 passes for 537 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 214 yards and three touchdowns as the Knights posted a winning season. He was named to the all-Region 7-AAAAA team and played a vital role in helping the Knights win for the third time in four years against rival Goose Creek. Anderson hauled in a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter of the 22-21 victory.
Signing day had McDaniel recalling a moment in practice a few years earlier when Anderson lined up in the slot and raced up the field on a vertical route. He one-handed the football by one end while dealing with a cornerback and safety draped all over him. But that was the easy part. There was another distraction he was dealing with.
“He catches the ball with his arm extended and kept it extended until he hit the ground,” McDaniel said. “It’s one of the best catches I’ve ever seen. He comes back and is like ‘whew man, that sun was bright.’ I remember looking over there and saying this kid’s got a future.”
As a junior, Anderson hauled in 45 passes for 517 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for three scores. He caught 37 passes for 585 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore.
“He’s somebody that if he gets up there and puts it all together, he’ll have a chance to keep playing after college is over,” McDaniel said.