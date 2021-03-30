Knights aiming for playoffs

Stratford High School softball coach Ashton Revan believes the Knights have the talent and work ethic to make a strong run at the Class 5A playoffs this spring.
The challenge is more demanding in 2021, with only two squads from Region 7-AAAAA advancing to the postseason fun because of COVID-19 concerns compared to four in a normal year.
Revan’s bunch opened the region slate with a 10-1 victory at Cane Bay High School on March 29. The Knights pounded out 11 hits and senior hurler Payton Cox fanned nine batters while allowing just four hits and one earned run in the complete game.
“We’ve got to finish in the top two but if we keep the focus and play like we did tonight, we should be looking pretty good,” Revan said. “There are still plenty things to work on but you can’t complain about opening the region like that. Top to bottom tonight, everybody showed up and did their job.”
Third baseman Raegan Shriver, second baseman Gabby Cruz and right fielder Bianca O’Neil collected two hits each for the Knights. One of Shriver’s swings was a missile off the bat that sailed over the fence for a grand slam that made it 9-0 in the fifth inning. Revan finished with five RBIs while Cruz knocked in a pair of runs.
“That was exciting,” Revan said. “She’s got the power to hit it out but that was the first time she’s hit one out for me. That was awesome. For it to be a grand slam, that tops it off. She stayed in there and got what she wanted. She found the right one.”
Cox and Shriver are anchors inside the circle. More returning starters are first baseman DC Still, shortstop Camryn Weatherford, left fielder Kennedy Baskerville and centerfielder Tayler Jenkins.
Madison Goossens is on the other end of the battery at catcher.
Laine Toler and Weatherford chipped in RBIs for the Knights.
Jenkins, the leadoff hitter, scored twice along with O’Neil and Weatherford.
“We’re still trying to figure out the kinks and see what works,” Revan said.
Stratford was coming off a three-game sweep at the hands of Summerville but pushed the Green Wave to the limit in the last two games of the series, falling 5-3 and 7-6.
Jenkins, Cruz and O’Neil collected two hits apiece in the 7-6 loss to Summerville on March 26. Cruz knocked in a run and Shriver hurled seven-plus innings in the 5-3 loss on March 24.