Knights aim to finish strong

Unlike the half dozen seniors on Stratford High School’s softball team last spring, a group of five 12th-graders will have the opportunity to finish their careers on the diamond in the coming weeks.
The Knights finished second in Region 7-AAAAA to champion Berkeley High School and will be a part of the Class 5A playoffs. In 2020, COVID-19 cut seasons short, abruptly ending careers.
“I think right now we’re pretty playoff ready,” Stratford coach Ashton Revan said. “We’ve been hitting the ball well the last few weeks and pitchers Payton (Cox) and Raegan (Shriver) are doing pretty well for us. If we keep going the way we’ve been going, we should be ready.”
Stratford (10-8 overall, 7-4 region) caps the regular season May 6 at Berkeley County rival Hanahan High School and opens the playoffs May 15 at Region 6-AAAAA champion St. James. If they’re a region champion, Revan knows the Sharks are a solid squad.
“We’re going to prepare for them like if they’re a Berkeley or a Summerville,” Revan said. “We lost to Berkeley in a pair of one-run games and those were heartbreakers but the girls played hard. We’ve just got to figure out how to get over the hump in some of those tough games.”
The next playoff date is May 17 against either the Region 8-AAAAA champion or Region 5-AAAAA runner-up.
The postseason will mark the final moments in a Stratford uniform for P Payton Cox, C/DP Aubreanna Varner, OF Laine Toler, OF Tayler Jenkins and OF Kennedy Baskerville. Revan believes they want to go out on top.
“As long as they stay positive and continue playing together the way they have I think we have a good chance (to go far),” Revan said. “When they play together they play well.”
Stratford guaranteed a series win against Goose Creek with a 16-3 victory on April 28 at GCHS. The Knights, who also won the first game 15-0 on April 26, plated seven runs in the first and seven more in the third inning to take control.
Infielder Gabby Cruz led the Knights with three hits and three RBIs while outfielder Laine Toler collected three hits, including a two-run homer that sailed through a stiff wind over the left field fence.
“She can do that sometimes,” Revan said.
Knights starter Raegan Shriver hurled all five innings and allowed three hits and two earned runs. She struck out one batter.
Maddie Humphries collected two RBIs for the Gators.
The squads were scheduled to finish the series on April 30 at Stratford.