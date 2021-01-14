Jenkins: 2021 is a fresh start

The Stratford High School boys basketball team is still seeking its first victory of the season but it’s not like the Knights haven’t been well within reach of that elusive “W.”
The Knights (0-5) have absorbed three defeats by a combined six points and suffered through a pair of cold-shooting nights against Fort Dorchester.
Stratford’s last game was Dec. 15, a 68-67 setback against Stall. Like everybody else, the Knights have been stymied by COVID-19 concerns. They are tentatively slated to return Jan. 26 against West Ashley.
“The guys miss playing and, obviously, we miss coaching,” Stratford coach Mike Jenkins said, “but it’s given us some time to fix some things that happened in 2020 for us. We lost three games we could have or should have won. We just made some bone-headed decisions. We’re going to put that in 2020 with all the other craziness that happened. We’re ready for 2021. We know we got our butt kicked in 2020 but 2021 is a fresh start.”
Two other Region 7-AAAAA squads, Cane Bay and Berkeley, are also still waiting on their first victory celebrations. Wando has a losing record and Goose Creek is unbeaten.
The top two teams in region play advance to the Class 5A playoffs.
“I hope all the bad things that could happen for us have already happened,” Jenkins said. “Coming into the season, I thought this team was ready to rock and roll but we gotten off to a slow start. I’ve seen some crazy stuff. I thought we had gotten past some of that as a program. It’s all up to us.”
In a bit of good news for Stratford, returning all-region player David Washington, a senior forward, is closer to a possible return and can practice. He suffered an injury in the first football game and working his way back.
Senior guard Jontae Adams and junior forward Caleb Pratt pace the Knights in scoring at 12.4 and 11.8 points per game, respectively. They also grab six boards apiece.
Senior guard Ja’Rel Cheeseborough chimes in at 8.8 points per game and tracks down 2.6 rebounds a game.
Adams and Cheeseborough were preseason all-region picks. Adams leads in assists (3.2) and steals (2.8) per game.
“They’ve played OK but there is so much in the tank they haven’t given yet,” Jenkins said.
Pratt (6-5) has taken some long strides forward since last season when he averaged less than two buckets a game.
“His ceiling is so high,” Jenkins said. “He probably has the highest ceiling of anybody on the team if he can put it all together. He finally understands it’s easier to score points right there in the paint when you’re 6-5. I don’t have to stand out there and shoot the three ball. If he carries that over into 2021, you’ll see a lot more stats from him.”
Junior Andre Warner is the fourth leading scorer with six points a game. Junior guard Kenyon Johnson chips in 3.4 points per contest and is second in assists (1.6) and steals (1.4).
More contributors are junior forward Avery Heyward, freshman forward Jalen Berry and junior forward Donte Pinckney.