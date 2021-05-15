High school roundup: Hanahan, Berkeley teams win in softball, baseball playoffs

Kayla Cummings delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning to lead the Hanahan softball team to a 4-3 victory over Aynor in the opening game of the Class AAA playoffs on May 15.
Aynor struck first in the top of the first inning on a three-run homer by Peyton Rabon, but Hanahan answered with Brooke Patterson's two-run shot in the bottom of the first, her ninth of the season.
The game stayed at 3-2 until Cummings came through in the clutch in the fifth with two outs.
Hawkettes pitcher Kaylee LeCompte scattered five hits and struck out four. Hanahan outhit Aynor, 6-5.
Hanahan 7, Aynor 0
Hanahan pitchers AJ Bryant and Braylon Mitchell combined on a shutout to lead the Hawks past visiting Aynor on May 14 in the opening game of the Class AAA baseball playoffs.
Hawks infielder Brick Nichols drove in three runs for Hanahan, which improved to 18-8.
Bryant allowed four hits and struck out four over six innings, and Mitchell fanned all three batters he faced in the seventh. Leadoff hitter Aryan Patel scored twice for the Hawks.
St. James 6, Stratford 5
St. James scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to rally past Stratford, 6-5, in a Class AAAAA playoff game on May 14.
The visiting Knights had just scored four runs in the top of the inning to go up 5-3.
Madison Goosens had a pair of RBIs for Stratford.
Berkeley 2, St. James 0
Berkeley pitcher Chevy Wrenn tossed a complete game and allowed three hits while leadoff hitter JP Proctor launched a two-run homer over the right field fence in the third inning as the Stags beat visiting St. James, 2-0, in the Class AAAAA playoffs on May 14.
Wrenn, an all-state selection by the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association and the Region 7-AAAAA player of the year, improved to 9-0. He fanned eight St. James batters as the Stags upped their record to 24-3.
Proctor finished 2 for 4, the only player from either team with multiple hits.
St. James pitcher Ethan Salac scattered eight hits and struck out nine batters over six innings.
Berkeley 11, Socastee 0
Berkeley’s softball team made its playoff opener look as easy it was in the regular season.
Three-hole hitter Abby Prince knocked in five runs and pitcher Gracie DeCuir limited visiting Socastee to one hit over three innings as the Stags coasted by the Braves, 11-0, in their Class AAAAA playoff opener on May 15.
Prince’s three-run triple highlighted a seven-run second inning as the Stags went up 8-0. She was at it again in the third inning with a two-run double.
Savannah Ballentine added two hits and two RBIs for the Stags (25-2). Hayden Richberg also drove in a run.
Caroline Ballentine hurled two scoreless innings to keep the shutout for Berkeley, the Region 7-AAAAA champion.
Berkeley was scheduled to host Summerville on May 17. The Green Wave defeated Lexington, 3-1, in 11 innings on May 15.
State track meets
The state track and field qualifiers are out of the way and those thinclads still alive with championship dreams will get the opportunity to make them come true this weekend.
The Class AAA meet is May 21 at Lower Richland High School in Hopkins while Class AAAA is at Spring Valley High School in Columbia.
Field events begin at 5 p.m. and running events 5:30 p.m.
Class AAAAA is set for May 22 at Spring Valley.
Field events begin at 9 a.m. and running events 30 minutes later.
Class A and Class AA will be contested at Lower Richland, beginning at 9 a.m.
(Each baseball and softball team in the roundup is slated to play again on Monday after press time)