HHS girls soccer team eyeing playoff spot

The Hanahan High School girls soccer team has qualified for the playoffs every season since moving up to Class 3A and expects to make another postseason run this spring.
“We have a great mix of seasoned and younger players that provide leadership and a willingness to work together that will power this team” Hanahan coach Dave Johnson said.
Johnson has more than 150 wins in his 18 seasons at Hanahan and the 2020 edition began the season with a 9-0 win at Andrews High School. Greyson Cassidy scored four goals while Alani Hall found the back of the net twice. Hanahan also received goals from Natalie Fenters, Maci Ducker, and Raegan Palmatier.
It was quite the start considering how much rain has wreaked havoc for high school teams this spring. It hasn’t been as simple as just going outside and practicing.
“Until we can get some games played and some experience for our team, we are really not sure what kind of group we have this year,” Johnson said. “Our practices have been sharp.”
The Hawks were scheduled to travel to Colleton County on March 6 before traveling to Bishop England on March 10 and hosting Academic Magnet on March 12 in a pair of tough region clashes.
Bishop England is the defending state champion and Academic Magnet made the Lower State final last season.
“We are eager to get on the field and prove that this team can compete for another playoff run,” Johnson said.
The Hawks host Ashley Hall in a non-region game on March 13 and host Georgetown on March 17 to continue region play.
In addition to Cassidy, Fenters, Ducker, Hanahan returns several key players from 2019. More lettermen returning are Bri Fowler, Zoe Mills (Columbia College commitment) Natalie Hamlin, Brooklyn Murphy, Lindsey Knutson, Karla Garcia, Jaylen Mills, Zoe Berlinsky and Kiley Hall.
Johnson said keepers coach Kyle Spigner has done his part to get the defense and keepers ready for the season.
Fresh faces to the roster, including Hall and Palmatier, are Hannah Chelton, Madi Lind, Emili Ornelas, Reagan Leopold and Haily Davis.