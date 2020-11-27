Hawks year older in hoops

Hanahan High School's boys basketball team will set sail with a team better equipped to compete on the hardwood this winter.
Last year, the Hawks finished 4-21 overall and 1-9 against region foes..
“Thankfully we’re a year older than we were last year,” HHS coach Pieter Smits said. “Now, all those freshmen and sophomores are sophomores and juniors. We’ve got a stronger team than we’ve been the last year or two. I’m looking forward to see what they can possibly do.”
The returning group is led by sophomore F/G Keith Bryant, one of the squad’s top scorers and rebounders who earned all-region honors in 2019-20. Junior center Kit Cooper was another one of the top rebounders last season and earned all-region honors.
Smits believes a season beneath the lights in football has helped develop Cooper into a more physical player around the basket. Same story with sophomore guard Malik Horry, a backcourt backup last season.
“He has a lot more confidence,” Smits said of Horry. “He also started at free safety in football so he’s a bit tougher now.”
Junior Abbott Schutz has a bead on the shooting guard spot and a nice outside shot if he gets an opening. Senior C/F Christian Mottley and senior G/F Johnathan Shelton are in the mix for substantial minutes, too.
“We’re going to be able to be more aggressive on offense this year and we’ll be able to mix up our defenses more,” Smits said. “We’re a lot more athletic and we have more speed. We need to keep opponents on their toes because our region didn’t get any easier. It’s going to be a battle every night. It’s going to be a fun season. Hopefully we’ll be able to compete in the region and be one of the top two teams in the region so we can make the playoffs.”
More team members are Jonah Auckenthaler, Christopher Brown, Joshua Brown, Yousef Hamza, Cameron McKee, Kwame Parker, Kevon Rivera and Cameron Strickland.