Hawks strong on mat

Could the Hanahan Hawks be back in wrestling?
Time will tell but for now it appears they have their best team since at least 2018 this winter.
“Last year, we had a tough season,” longtime HHS coach Ray Adkins said. “Last year, we gave up anywhere from four to six forfeits in the lineup. We weren’t very competitive as a team but we had four individuals who made it to the state tournament. We had something to build off of.”
So far that experienced group has powered the Hawks back to relevance this season. A couple veterans from seasons past have returned, too, and the young group is hungry to learn.
The returners are led by sophomore Gavin Qualls (126), who placed fourth in the state at 113 pounds last season. Sloan Casteel (160-170), junior Josh Shaw (170-182) and senior Alex Herriott (195-215) are returning state qualifiers. They have moved up weight classes.
Reed Stevenson was a state qualifier at 126 pounds as a freshman but didn’t wrestle as a sophomore or junior.
Senior Braelyn Smith-Moore (132) is back from an injury and senior EJ Tyce (195) is a key veteran having his best season on the mat.
“The team is measuring up to what I had hoped it would be this year,’ Adkins said. “They’ve responded well. A lot of the guys want to win more than the coaches and that’s great to see. The guys are taking ownership of the team. We’ve got some things to fix but I’m pleasantly surprised.”
The Hawks, starting five freshmen, improved to 6-0 with a 51-22 victory over visiting Bishop England on Jan. 13. They also won the Hawk Invitational before Christmas and edged Stratford earlier this month.
“This team is good right now but can be great,” Adkins said. “We just need to keep getting better every day.”
Hanahan last won a state championship in 2012, going back-to-back in Class AA. The Hawks advanced to the championship match in 2013.