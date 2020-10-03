Hawks roll into showdown

The Hanahan Hawks have an opportunity to climb into the driver’s seat in the race for the Region 8-AAA title on Friday when they travel to downtown Charleston to tangle with Oceanside Collegiate at The Citadel.
“From what I see, their offensive unit hasn’t missed a beat,” HHS coach Art Craig said. “It will be a measuring stick for us. We’ll see how far how we’ve come along and how far we have to go. It’s going to be a fun night. It’s a chance for us to play at a different level, to see if we can compete with the big boys.”
The Landsharks were region rivals with Timberland, Craig’s former team, the last couple seasons and Oceanside played for the Lower State championship in Class AA last season.
The Hawks improved to 2-0 on Oct. 2 with a 36-0 rout of Battery Creek. They’ve outscored their first two opponents 88-0 after winning just one game in 2019. Their season dawned with a 52-0 victory at North Charleston on Sept. 26.
Against Battery Creek, freshman running back Keyvon Rivera carried 14 times for 169 yards and scored on runs of 3, 8, 44 and 30 yards for the Hawks. Senior quarterback Johnathan Shelton added 95 yards on 11 carries and scored on a 2-yard run. Junior running back Josh Shaw chipped in seven carries for 69 yards.
Battery Creek sold out on trying to stop the run, Craig said.
“My whole mindset on offense was I wanted to see how physical we could be when we knew they were going to have eight or nine in the box,” Craig said. “I thought we played extra hard on the offensive side of the ball. We only threw four passes all night. It was impressive to see us play so physical up front especially since four of my five offensive linemen turn around and play defense.”
The offensive line group is center Foster Nicodin, guards Owen Smith and Justin Torres and tackles Kai Buffalo and Andrew Stewart.
“They controlled the game up front,” Craig said.
Hanahan rolled up 358 yards on the ground and the defense came up with a pair of turnovers, Alex Herriott’s fumble recovery and an interception by Prince Sheppard.
The Landsharks enter the showdown with a 2-0 mark, too. They handled Bishop England, 27-7, in the opener before cruising past North Charleston 62-0 on Oct. 2.
Oceanside Collegiate is guided by first-year coach Joe Call, formerly the coach at Summerville High School.
Sophomore running back Vaughn Blue has 179 yards and four touchdowns on the ground for the Landsharks while Oceanside junior quarterback Garrison Kepley has thrown for 238 yards with one score through the air and one rushing. Senior running back has carried for 151 yards and two touchdowns.