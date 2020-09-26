Hawks roll in Craig debut

Art Craig’s first game as Hanahan High School’s football coach unfolded like quite a few before it.
Senior quarterback Johnathan Shelton threw three touchdown passes and ran for another and junior running back Josh Shaw reached paydirt three times in the Hawks’ 52-0 road victory against North Charleston on Saturday.
“Even though we worked really hard in the offseason, I think we were a little stagnant at first,” Craig said, “but once they saw what they could do we got going and picked up our intensity level. We did a lot of good things.”
Craig won more than 220 career games and two state championships between stops at Cross and Timberland high schools before accepting the Hanahan job. Saturday’s victory equals the Hawks’ win total from all of last season.
Hanahan hosts Battery Creek on Friday in its home opener. The Dolphins defeated Academic Magnet 45-7 on Friday.
Shaw capped all three of the Hawks’ first scoring drives, finding the end zone from 32, 18 and 4 yards as Hanahan built a 21-0 lead in the first 16 minutes. Shelton capped the first half with touchdown tosses to Ashton Drayton and Mason Brady in the final minute of the second quarter to make it 35-0.
Shelton’s short touchdown pass to Mason Wazniak and his 1-yard plunge with 1:45 remaining in the third quarter upped the Hawks advantage to 49-0.
Hanahan kicker Blake Morros capped a perfect night in the kicking department with a 35-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. He also made all seven extra points.
“We’ve got a long ways to go for sure,” Craig said, “but if you’d seen us the first day we practiced until now, it’s a completely different team. Hopefully we can continue to get confidence in what we’re doing. I think these kids can be a pretty special group. It’s still a work in progress but I’m pleased with the end product tonight.”