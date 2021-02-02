Hawks region champions on mat

Hanahan’s wrestling team pinned down some hardware for the trophy case on Jan. 30, going unbeaten in the Region 8-AAA duals.
The Hawks were 3-0, coasting past Academic Magnet (69-9), Bishop England (51-25) and Battery Creek (52-26) to earn the No. 1 seed out of the region and another important perk for the playoffs.
They have home-mat advantage in the Lower State bracket and begin the Class 3A state duals on Feb. 13 against the Region 7-AAA runner-up. HHS coach Ray Adkins believes that will be either Loris or Waccamaw.
Other Lower State dates are Feb. 15 and 17, and the 3A state championship is set for Feb. 20.
The Hawks last competed for the 3A Lower State championship in 2018 and last advanced to the 3A state final in 2013. Their last crown came a year earlier as a Class 2A school.
As the postseason approaches, Adkins sees a team rounding into form. There's been plenty energy in the wrestling room.
“They are hungrier and more dialed in,” he said. “We’re giving them praise for the good things they do and give them constructive criticism for the things they need to continue to improve on. We’re asking a lot out of our four seniors. They’ve been delivering the goods so far. We just need some of our other guys to step in there and do some moves in the middle of the match and not get pinned.”
Six Hawks wrestlers won all three matches in the Region 8-AAA championships: Alex Herriott, EJ Tyce, Josh Shaw, Will Dennard, Austin Guerrero and Reed Stevenson.
While the Hawks are wrestling well, Adkins said there is still room to grow, though. Hanahan hasn't wrestled its absolute best yet.
“We’re just trying to get better at the things we do: the same moves and same conditioning we do all year,” Adkins said. “We still have a lot of room to get better.”