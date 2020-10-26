Hawks ready for another rival

The Hanahan Hawks just washed a longtime rival and now turn their focus to a rivalry that’s just getting warmed up.
The Hawks, coming off a 49-13 victory at Bishop England that sealed a playoff spot, cap the regular season with a road trip to Philip Simmons on Friday. Philip Simmons opened its doors in the fall of 2017 and pulled students who had been zoned for Hanahan. The new kids actually have bragging rights, having beaten the Hawks 27-18 last season at Wiley Knight Stadium.
“It’s a big game for our kids and their kids,” Craig said.
The Hawks are 4-1 while Philip Simmons has a 3-1 mark with a 3-0 victory over Craig’s old team, Timberland, on Oct. 16. The Iron Horses were off on Friday.
Craig was impressed with Philip Simmons on film. Not many schools can say they’ve shut out the Wolves over the years.
“They run to the football well and play hard on defense,” Craig said. “For us, on offense we’ve got to be good on first downs and try to get in third and shorts. There’s no secret what we’re going to do. We’re going to run right at you. We’re just going to see if we can hold up and not make mistakes.”
The Iron Horses average 22 points a game and also have wins over Burke and Lake Marion. Their lone loss came to Woodland.
“They do a really good job of spreading you out and throwing the ball around,” Craig said. “Their quarterback does a nice job getting the ball out. They’re a lot better on offense than they have been. We’ve got to make sure to keep things in front of us and not give up the big play.”
Craig is 2-0 all-time against Philip Simmons. He beat the Iron Horses 48-14 last year and 58-0 in 2018 while the coach at Timberland.
The Hawks finished the Region 8-AAA slate as the runner-up behind Oceanside Collegiate and travel to perennial power Dillon High School for the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs on Nov. 13. They’ll use the next two weeks to get dialed in on what figures to be the toughest test of the season.
Against Bishop England, junior running back Josh Shaw carried 13 times for 160 yards and scored on runs of 12 and 55 yards. Freshman running back Keyvon Rivera added 15 totes for 107 yards and scored on a 9-yard run. Cooper Smith and Mason Woznac chipped in 68 and 43 yards on the ground, with Woznac scoring on a 4-yard run.
Quarterback Johnathan Shelton carried nine times for 41 yards and a 1-yard touchdown run while going 3 of 5 through the air for 122 yards. All three throws went to Bradley, who scored on 49- and 70-yard receptions.
On defense, Christopher Espinoza snagged an interception and Archer Cooper made a fumble recovery.
The Bishops actually jumped out to a 13-0 lead before the Hawks came to life and seized control. Hanahan ended up with 431 yards rushing and 122 yards passing.
“Our kids didn’t really stay true to the things we’d been teaching them,” Craig said. “They were just all over the place trying to do things they couldn’t do. Their first play goes 82 yards and then we fumble it and they’re up 13-0. To our kids’ credit, they didn’t panic. I think they had a little more than 200 yards on offense and more than 80 of it came on the first play. We settled in and made them work for what they got. We did a lot better job of tackling.”