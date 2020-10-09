Hawks put up fight in first loss

Hanahan and Oceanside Collegiate met on the football field for the first time ever on Friday night. And if the key Region 8-AAA game was any indication of things to come, these two programs are headed for quite the rivalry in the future.
In a game played at Johnson Hagood Stadium, Oceanside Collegiate used a dominant second half to pull out a 16-7 win and improve to 3-0 on the season.
“It has begun,” Oceanside Collegiate head coach Joe Call said of the budding rivalry. “Two teams really got after each other tonight. We were fortunate to win but our kids played great in the second half. This is a big, big win for us.”
Hanahan, 2-1 under new coach Art Craig, dictated the play in the first half, running 29 plays to Oceanside Collegiate’s 18. The Hawks took a 7-0 halftime lead on Josh Shaw’s 10-yard run in the second quarter.
The Landsharks, who went three-and-out on their first two possessions of the game, found some offense late in the half but had a 58-yard touchdown run called back. Later in that drive, Oceanside Collegiate lost a fumble at the Hanahan 6-yard line. The Landsharks out-gained Hanahan, 124-95, in the first half.
“We said last Sunday that we had to get first downs because we couldn’t keep our defense out there, and we didn’t get a first down until the second quarter so it wasn’t going to plan,” Call said.
Oceanside used the late first-half momentum into the third quarter, putting together a 17-play drive that resulted in a 41-yard field goal by Spencer McKinley. The drive began on their own eight-yard line.
After forcing a punt, the Landsharks got a 43-yard touchdown gallop by sophomore Vaughn Blue, giving Oceanside a 10-7 lead with 1:02 left in the period. Blue finished with 140 yards rushing on 15 carries.
Oceanside’s defense took the game over in the second half. Hanahan failed to gain a first down in the second half and finished the game with less than 100 total yards.
“Our defense was outstanding, but it comes down to making first downs and keeping the ball some,” Call said. “We were able to run the football. I think Hanahan got tired with some guys going both ways. We leaned on the offensive line to just take the game over in the second half.”
The Hawks failed on fourth down inside their own five-yard line, setting the Landsharks up for the clinching touchdown, a one-yard run by Tim Castain.
Oceanside Collegiate finished with 296 total yards, including 212 yards on the ground.
“We’re still not as consistent as we need to be offensively but we showed some good things in the second half,” Call said. “We just have to keep getting better each week. If we can do that we can have a special season.”
Hanahan hosts Academic Magnet on Friday.