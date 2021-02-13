Hawks move on

Hanahan High School’s wrestling team advanced to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs with a hard-fought, 39-34 victory over visiting Loris High School on Saturday afternoon.
The final tally was probably closer than expected for many people in the HHS gym. Hanahan is a region champion and Loris was a region runner-up.
“I know that those guys came here to wrestle,” HHS coach Ray Adkins said of the Lions. “It was a big-time match. Those guys fought. We had a couple kids who let down the team today. Two weight classes were a complete failure. If we can’t count on them, it will be over on Monday.”
The Region 8-AAA champions host Camden High School on Monday in the state quarterfinals. The Bulldogs defeated Brookland-Cayce 48-33 on Saturday to move on.
Camden is the Region 6-AAA champion.
Loris, the Region 7-AAA runner-up, led 18-15 after six bouts and was within 27-22 of the Hawks after 10 of the 14 matches but Hanahan put away the upset-minded Lions with a win by forfeit at 120 pounds and fall at 126 pounds by Gavin Qualls.
Down 39-22 and mathematically out of it, Loris won the final two matches by fall to provide the final margin.
More winners for Hanahan were Reed Stevenson (fall, 145), Will Dennard (3-2 dec, 152), Josh Shaw (fall, 182), Alex Herriott (fall, 220) and Jeffrey Vasquez (fall, HW).
The match began at 145 pounds. Stevenson and Dennard gave the Hawks a 9-0 lead before the Lions won three of the next four via fall to build their 18-15 advantage.