Hawks grind out road victory

Art Craig gathered his group in an end zone and uttered the same words countless coaches before him have spoken.
The Hanahan Hawks coach would rather win ugly than lose pretty any day.
And the now run-heavy Hawks lived it, grinding for a 21-7 victory in a non-region clash at Philip Simmons on Friday. Hanahan running backs Keyon Rivera and Josh Shaw got a steady dose of carries and eventually ground down the Iron Horses.
“Maybe if we don’t have the turnover early, maybe it’s a different game, but you’ve got to give Philip Simmons a lot of credit,” said Craig, in his first year at Hanahan after nearly 20 successful years at Timberland. “Their kids played hard. Like I told our kids, what we do isn’t always going to be pretty but after what they’ve been through, I’m extremely proud of them.”
Hanahan put a few balls on the ground but only lost the one fumble. Shaw had 134 yards on 14 carries. Rivera added 110 yards on 16 carries.
The Hawks, who were 1-8 last year, finished the regular season with a 5-1 mark and are off on Friday. They travel to perennial power Dillon High School to begin the Class 3A playoffs on Nov. 13.
“We’re going to look at the film and see the things we need to fix,” Craig said. “We’ll have to implement a good game plan. Dillon is Dillon. I’ve played them many times and know what we’re about to get into. We’re going to work on getting mentally prepared for that.”
Philip Simmons (3-2) travels to Bishop England to close out the regular season on Friday before going to the Region 5-AA champion to open the postseason.
The Iron Horses dented the scoreboard first on their second possession, putting together an 80-yard drive behind some nice runs from running back Peyton Woolridge. Horses quarterback Tripp Williams finished the drive on a 5-yard run up the middle with 29 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
Hanahan overcame an inauspicious start on its ensuing drive. A block in the back pushed the Hawks back inside their own 10 but Rivera and Shaw went to work, along with role players Cooper Smith and Braelyn Smith-Moore, on a drive that took almost five minutes off the clock. Smith and Moore combined for 60 yards on the ground for the game, helping the Hawks get over the 300-yard mark.
Rivera scored on a 3-yard run up the middle for the equalizer with 7:34 remaining in the opening half.
The Iron Horses punted it back to Hanahan with under five minutes left in the second quarter and the Hawks went 57 yards to go up 14-7 on Shaw’s 26-yard run around the right side with two minutes left in the half. Blake Morros’s extra point was good.
Neither team scored in a defensive third quarter but the Hawks came the closest when Morros misfired on a 33-yard field goal with 2:22 remaining in the third.
In the fourth, field position favored the Hawks after they stopped a punt inside the Iron Horses 20. Philip Simmons ultimately had to kick from its own end zone with less than 10 minutes left and the Hawks salted the game away with a 42-yard drive to go up two scores.
Quarterback Johnathan Shelton’s 3-yard run with 5:11 left made it 21-7. The Hawks got some revenge for losing at home to Philip Simmons last season.
“For our kids to take on the personality we’ve asked them to take on after being a throwing team for so many years, I think that says a lot about our kids,” Craig said.
For Hanahan's defense, Chris Espinoza had an interception while Prince Shepard and Owen Smith made fumble recoveries.