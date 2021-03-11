Hawks grateful for opportunity to play

No matter what happens in the win-loss column the rest of the way, Hanahan High School baseball coach Brian Mitchell and the Hawks appreciate the opportunity to just take to the diamond.
A year ago, COVID-19 cut short spring sports seasons before they got rolling. The Hawks were a talented squad and headed for another solid campaign with four wins in five games.
“You never know what to expect,” Mitchell said after a scrimmage with Goose Creek High School on March 10. “We didn’t get to play last year so we want to be able to get in what we can get in.”
The 2021 Hawks, who begin the regular season on March 15 against Philip Simmons High School, have a handful of starters returning.
Nick Cappello and Coleman Jenkins (.286) are back behind the dish while SS Aryan Patel (.313) and 3B Brick Nichols (.308), two of the squads top hitters, return on the left side of the infield. Travis Jones and Foster Nicodin are new faces at first base and Gene Blackmon is slated to start at second base after playing a backup role last season. Aiden Keller is another middle infielder.
RF Ethan Walker and LF Mason Woznac are new outfielders on the corners and Luke Blankenship, a Carolina Forest transfer, is in center field. Cameron McKee and Johnathan Shelton are also outfielders for the Hawks.
“I think we could be a good ballclub but, of course, we’ve got some things to get better at,” Mitchell said. “Hitting is always tough but we’re going to be aggressive and make some things happen. We have a few guys who can swing it. We need to put the ball in play.”
Josh Litwin is the most experienced hurler returning. He threw 7.1 innings with nine strikeouts, five hits allowed and one earned run in 2020. Nichols and Cappello would have also seen significant innings on the bump as the season went on.
Other arms the Hawks will rely on this spring will be AJ Bryant, Patel, Nicodin, Luke Varner, Logan Wilson, Austin Mitchum and Max Ballard.
“We don’t have a lot of guys coming back on varsity so that’s a concern but we’ve got guys who have proven they can throw it across the plate,” Mitchell said. “I think over the course of the year we’ll develop and get better. We’ve got some steady guys.”
The Hawks host Colleton County, James Island and Philip Simmons on March 17, 19 and 22.