Hawks fall in Lower State final

Hanahan High School’s dreams of a state championship in wrestling were dashed by visiting Gilbert High School in the Class 3A Lower State final on Wednesday.
The Indians bounced the Hawks from title contention with a 44-33 victory in front of a packed house. Gilbert is through to the championship match for the third straight year while the Hawks end the season with thoughts of what might have been.
It was quite a turnaround from a year ago, though, when the Hawks finished just fourth in the region. The Hawks last advanced to the state final in 2013 and last won it all in 2012.
“I’m really proud of our fans tonight,” HHS coach Ray Adkins said. “They like to see their boys come out and fight and the guys responded to that. I’m real proud of the team for the regular season they had. We almost kicked the door down and went to state. Tonight was a reflection of their effort.”
The Indians will square off against Belton-Honea Path at Dreher High School on Saturday. Gilbert was state runner-up in 2019 and 2020.
The showdown began at 152 pounds and Gilbert grabbed an 11-3 advantage after three bouts. The Indians then led 17-9 after five matches.
Hanahan’s Alex Herriott and Jeffrey Vasquez put together back-to-back pins at 220 pounds and heavyweight to give the Hawks a slim 21-17 lead after seven of the 14 bouts.
But the Indians responded with wins in four of the next five matches, including three by fall, to build a 38-27 advantage and iced it when Landon Bastian won via fall in the first period at 138 pounds.
Hanahan's other winners were Austin Guerrero (dec., 160), Josh Shaw (fall, 182), Gavin Qualls (fall, 126), Reed Stevenson (forf, 145).