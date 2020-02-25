Hawks expect to compete on diamond

Brian Mitchell believes the Hanahan Hawks have a shot to be as competitive as anybody they run up against this spring on the baseball diamond.
The longtime coach brings back a handful of position starters and one strong arm on the mound from a squad that went 22-8 and advanced to a district championship. They were No. 8 in Class 3A by the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association in the preseason.
The Hawks have preseason games with Goose Creek, West Ashley, Berkeley and Philip Simmons before beginning the regular season at home on March 10 against Goose Creek.
“I think we’re going be very competitive,” Mitchell said. “I don’t know everything else that is out there. Of course, Bishop England is the team to beat and we’ll have to play well to beat them but we’re capable. We have to have some things fall in line for us but if that happens this team can make a run.”
On the bump, junior Aidan Hunter is a power arm for the Hawks. The University of South Carolina commit is the lone starting hurler returning from last season.
He was 5-2 with a 3.86 earned-run average in 2019, striking out 36 batters in 29 innings. Mitchell said Hunter hurls a fastball up there in the upper 80s and spins curves and sliders around 80 miles per hour.
“He’s tough to catch because everything breaks off so hard,” Mitchell said.
No. 2 starter Sam Zeron, a senior, is a breaking-ball first pitcher and keeps hitters off balance. In 2019, he threw 12.2 innings with a 2-0 mark and 1.11 ERA. He fanned 13 batters and walked 12.
More right-handed arms are freshman Nick Cappello, junior Josh Litwin, sophomore Brick Nichols, junior Austin Mitchum and junior Logan Wilson. Senior Chevy Campbell and senior Austin Oglesby are the lone southpaws coming out of the bullpen.
The other end of the battery unsettled as the curtains come up on a new season. Junior Coleman Jenkins, Litwin and Cappello all bring something different to the position.
Jenkins brings some offense to the lineup while Litwin has a strong arm. Cappello is further along on defense.
Five of the returners in the field topped .300 at the plate last season, led by senior utility infielder Randy Scott. Scott batted .326 with 17 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.
Senior centerfielder Camden Mitchell batted .324 with 13 RBIs and 19 stolen bases. Senior DH/outfielder Mac Blakeney batted .324 with 10 RBIs.
Hunter, a corner infielder, batted .311 with 10 RBIs while sophomore shortstop Aryan Patel had a .304 batting average and scored 11 runs.
Sophomore Brick Nichols, who has played all but first base, hit .273 with 13 RBIs last season. Jenkins batted .220 with 12 runs scored.
“I’m going to sound like a broken record,” Mitchell said. “As usual, I think we’re going to hold our own on the mound and on defense. The key will be can we score some runs. I will say our position players’ maturity level is up.”
Senior Omar Aguilar is slated to play second base after missing all of last year with an injury. Junior Gene Blackmon also plays second. Travis Jones is in the mix at first base and designated hitter.
Junior Julian Cox, senior Jason Albach and Hunter Kackley are in line to see time in left field while Campbell, junior John Shelton and Blakeney are in right field.