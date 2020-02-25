Hawks expect to compete on diamond

Goose Creek, SC (29445)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.