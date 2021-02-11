Hawks advance to Lower State

Five Hanahan Hawks wrestlers captured Region 8-AAA crowns at the region championships on Feb. 6 at Bishop England High School.
Grapplers who finished first or second advanced to the Lower State championship on Feb. 26-27. Five other Hawks placed runner-up to take the next step in qualifying.
Hanahan’s region champions were Reed Stevenson (145), Will Denard (152), Josh Shaw (182), Alex Herriott (220) and Jeffrey Vasquez (285).
Battery Creek won three weight classes, while Bishop England, North Charleston and Academic Magnet won two classes apiece. Four more Battery Creek wrestlers and three from Bishop England advanced with runner-up finishes.North Charleston and Academic Magnet had one runner-up each.
Region 8-AAA qualifiers
106-Elmer Linares (BC), Sean Loughery (BE)
113-Sam Cherichello (BE), Sam Degrot (BC)
120-Robert McManigle (BC), Jackson Dotter (H)
126 –Sean Healy (AM), Gavin Qualls (H)
132-Gunnar Degrot (BC), Holden Teufel (BE)
138-Josh Moore (AM), Alex Crossman (BC)
145- Reed Stevenson (H), Bowen Enright (AM)
152- Will Denard (H), Mitch Emmert (BC)
160-Parker Graham (NC), Austin Guerrero (H)
170-Michael Murphy (BE), Ethan Jones (H)
182-Josh Shaw (H), Dreshawn Brown (BC)
195-Joseph Lawson (NC), E.J. Tyce (H)
220-Alex Herriott (H), Keyshawn Waring (NC)
285-Jeffrey Vasquez (H), Shawn Martinez (BE)