Hawkettes hoping for run in playoffs

The Hanahan High School softball program obliterated all of its Region 8-AAA foes this spring to extend its region championship streak to six consecutive seasons.
The Hawkettes would probably be working on seven straight had the spring of 2020 not been cut short by COVID-19.
“It’s really nice to be able to finish out the season on the field,” Hanahan coach Katrina Moffett said. “A lot of these girls have been playing together for a long time. They’re blessed to be able to be out there. Last year was heartbreaking for everyone. We thought we had a chance to make a run.”
Last season was the end of the road for four seniors and it was abrupt. The playoffs will mark the final moments in a Hanahan uniform for three seniors this year: 1B/DH Brooke Patterson, C Kayla Cummings and RF Kaylee Melluso.
With eight home runs, Patterson is one of the state’s best power hitters and among the Hawkettes’ top overall hitters with a batting average over .400. She has signed with Erskine.
Junior outfielder Angela Eimers is the top hitter on the team with a batting average over .500. Sophomore middle infielder Brooke Jones is over .400 at the plate.
Juniors Kaylee LeCompte and Kaylee Barrett are the squad's top hurlers.
Hanahan finished the Region 8-AAA slate with an unbeaten record and was 15-6 heading into a scheduled matchup with Berkeley County rival Berkeley High School on May 11.
Moffett slated a handful of clashes against Class 5A schools in the closing weeks of the regular season to keep her squad battle tested. The Hawkettes defeated Cane Bay and Ashley Ridge recently and went 10 innings with Stratford. They also have a win over Summerville to their credit.
“I wanted to get some good competition because we know we’re going to run into teams who can hit and pitch in the playoffs,” Moffett said.
Hanahan’s district playoff dates are May 15, 17, 19 and 21. If it wins the district, Hanahan would move on to the Lower State championship for a best-of-3 series May 24, 26 and 28. The state championship against the Upper State representative is also a best-of-3 series June 1, 3 and 5.
“When we put it all together it’s pretty fun to watch,” Moffett said. “It’s going to be very important that we swing the bats better with runners in scoring position and we need the hitters in the middle of the lineup to step up. That will give us more confidence inside the circle.”
Hanahan last won softball titles in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, the Hawkettes lost in Lower State to eventual state champion Battery Creek High School.
The 2020 squad was in the conversation for another crown.