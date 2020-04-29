Hawkettes could have swooped in on another trophy

Katrina Moffett concedes there was a lot of softball still ahead for Hanahan High School but believed the Hawkettes were on a course to contend for another state championship.
Instead, COVID-19 concerns cancelled the remainder of the academic year and spring sports with it. The Hawkettes, who won state titles in 2017 and 2018 before ending 2019 in the Lower State final, missed out on an opportunity to grab another trophy. Title dreams were squashed.
“It’s really heartbreaking,” Coach Moffett said. “The coaches, the players, the parents and the community were all looking forward to another great season and it got cut short. The girls put in a lot of work in the offseason. Even while we were out, all of our girls were still working out on their own, hitting in the back yard, running and finding a field to throw on. The girls believed we could get back to school in May. We had really high hopes to make another long run toward a championship this year.”
But like every other spring sports team in Berkeley County and the state, they’ll never know what would have happened.
It was the end of the road for four senior players, including two 2019 all-state selections when the Hawkettes were 24-6 and claimed their fifth straight region crown. Pitcher/1B Golden Thrower, a Georgia College signee, batted .467 with 33 RBIs as a junior and was 19-4 inside the circle while first baseman Brooke Vorhis batted .368 with 36 RBIs. Second basemen Amber Elmore, a starter in 2018 before missing 2019 with an injury, and outfielder Kayla Honeycutt also played their last games for the Hawkettes.
The group was honored with a parade by more than 20 vehicles in front of their houses on April 21. Each received a gift on their front porch.
“It was emotional,” Moffett said. “We honored them the best we could.”
The last game of the season was a 13-0 win over Cane Bay High School on Friday, March 13. Schools and sports were shut down the following Monday.
Vorhis hit a three-run home run and drove in six runs to power Hanahan that night. She was one of six players with at least two hits for the Hawkettes. Elmore, batting leadoff, led with three hits while Anderson Thrower, Golden Thrower, Vorhis, LeCompte and Cummings each collected a pair of hits. Golden Thrower had three RBIs and Honeycutt two RBIs.
Inside the circle, LeCompte hurled a one-hitter and struck out nine batters.
As for 2021, the Hawkettes return a handful of experienced players: Junior DH/1B Brooke Patterson, freshman SS Brooke Jones, sophomore P/3B Kaylee LeCompte, sophomore LF Angela Eimers, junior C/IF Kayla Cummings, sophomore CF Anderson Thrower and sophomore OF Michaela Conlon.
“Trying to replace those four seniors is going to be very difficult,” Moffett said. “We still have some very good young talent but we’ve got to get some help from our junior varsity players and find another pitcher or two.”