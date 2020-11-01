Hanahan teams advance to state meet

Both cross country squads from Hanahan and Philip Simmons high schools earned their way into the state championship meets Nov. 5-6 in Columbia at Sandhill Research and Education Center.
In each classification, the top six squads from a pair of 12-team heats advanced to state.
Led by race winner Noah Ward (15:26.90), the Philip Simmons boys won their heat at Crooked Creek State Park on Saturday. Henry Wood, Thomas Schmenk and Colin Nemeth were sixth through eighth for the Iron Horses.
The Lady Iron Horses placed second in their heat, paced by Emmy Wood in fourth (19:50.50). Teammates Josie May and Hailey Meyers were fifth and ninth.
The Class AA championships are Friday at 11:30 a.m. and Noon.
Hanahan’s boys were fourth and the Lady Hawks fifth in the Class 3A qualifier at Sandhill Research and Education Center on Friday.
Aidan Hatton (16:45.59) and Jack Dantzler paced the Hawks in fourth and fifth. Hanna Johnson (21:12.03) and Lyby Sacor finished 19th and 24th for the Hanahan girls.
The Class 3A championships are Thursday at 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
Timberland and Stratford send individuals to state. Their whole teams didn’t advance but any runner inside the top 20 who was not on a qualifying team made the final meet of the season.
Cayden Chance finished 17th for Timberland’s boys while Sienna Johnson was 20th for the Timberland girls. They compete in Class 2A.
For Stratford, Kaelan Pierce and Cloe Runion placed 16th and 19th respectively for the girls team. Kyle Strickland finished 18th for the Knights boys.
The Class 5A meets are Friday at 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.