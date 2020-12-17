Hanahan girls team breaks through

Allison Cappelloni’s squad was on the verge of its first triumphant moment of the season and Cappelloni to her first win as Hanahan High School’s girls basketball coach.
Down by double digits in the second half, though, Timberland High School rallied to stun the Lady Hawks, 50-46, on Dec. 8.
Euphoria would have to wait.
“It was frustrating,” Cappelloni said. “The girls worked so hard in that game. We got into some foul trouble and had the momentum swing their way but the game was still in our grasp. They fought to the end but it didn’t work out. It was disappointing but good to see them compete like they did.”
Fast forward a week later, and the hard lessons learned in that one at HHS traveled to Timberland with the Lady Hawks. The end result was a 34-30 victory. Hanahan was able to outscore the home team 16-8 in the final quarter to secure a victory.
It moved Cappelloni’s squad to 1-3.
“They were yearning for that first win,” Cappelloni said. “For them to get over the top was a big payoff for them.”
Senior Kamryn Brown led Hanahan with 13 points while freshman Ashtyn Adams chipped in 12 points in the win. The roles were reversed in the previous clash, with Adams pouring in 21 points and Brown 10 points. Fellow starters Olivia Eichelberger, a freshman, and senior Alaysha Smalls chipped in six points apiece in the first Timberland game. Sophomore Angelina Sustaita is another starter for Hanahan.
Cappelloni believes the win will be a shot in the arm moving forward.
“I think we’re capable of more than some people think we are,” Cappelloni said. “We’re a young team but I was the JV coach for two years. We’ve got a family thing going on here. They know me and my assistant coach are invested in them. They’re a hard-working group of girls. It’s been crazy with COVID-19 but they’re sticking it out.”
The Lady Hawks are slated to participate in the Carolina Invitational on Dec. 28-30 at First Baptist. They’ll encounter Indian Land, Covenant Day and First Baptist in the annual event, counting on defense to help produce the success they want on the scoreboard.
“If you take out our first game (a blowout loss to Philip Simmons), we’ve done a really good job defensively,” Cappelloni said. “We’ve changed our plan a little bit. We were pushing the ball fast in that game and tried to create a lot of things but we’ve turned more into a half-court team. We’re hustlers. They try to make scrappy kind of plays.”