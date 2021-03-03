Hanahan boys will have new coach in hoops

Hanahan High School’s boys basketball program will have a new leader on the sideline next winter.
Coach Pieter Smits is stepping away from the bench after 10 seasons with the Hawks. The Goose Creek High School product wants to spend more time with family. He will stay on at HHS as a math teacher.
Daughter Noelle, who has lettered multiple seasons at Fort Dorchester, is a serious travel volleyball player and young son, TJ, is playing youth sports. Smits will be able to see a lot more of those games moving forward.
“I’ve been coaching basketball since 2000,” Smits said. “That’s a lot of time I’ve put into Christmases and Thanksgivings. I’m ready to spend some of that time with my family and be able to focus on some other important things in life.”
Smits’ first season at HHS was in 2011 when he replaced Chris Pope. Previously, the 1996 GCHS graduate was a varsity assistant for five seasons at Goose Creek under Brad Dobbels when the Gators won a state championship in 2009. Smits recorded a 63-33 mark for Goose Creek’s JV in the same span.
The Hawks made the playoffs six times. This past season was tough, though, as Hanahan went winless against a brutal slate.
The season was the last one for three seniors, including talented guard Malichi Williams.
Williams led the Hawks as an all-region pick, averaging 16 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists. Forwards Christian Mottley and Johnathan Shelton were contributors and provided senior leadership.
A number of key players can return next winter, including a pair who were all-region in 2019-20: junior forward Keith Bryant and senior center Kit Cooper.
Cooper averaged seven points and seven rebounds while Bryant chipped in nine points, five rebounds and two steals a game.
Smits believes the returning cast could help Hanahan return to the postseason. The varsity lettermen will be a year older and physically stronger and the sub-varsity squads were solid in terms of wins and losses.
“Hopefully the next coach will be able to get a good summer with them and develop some chemistry,” Smits said. “The B-team won a lot of games this year and the JV team had some young, athletic kids. Even though we didn’t win a game, we were competitive in a lot of them. The pieces are there. It’s just going to be a big challenge because of how tough the region is, though.”
Additional lettermen who can return are Jonah Auckenthaler, Christopher Brown, Joshua Brown, Cameron McKee, Kwame Parker, Abbott Schutz and Cameron Strickland.