Gridiron Gators receive college shots

Five Goose Creek High School football players accepted opportunities to play on the next level in February and March, giving the Gators a total of seven seniors who have a chance to chase their dreams in college.
Gators coach Jason Winstead said that makes 17 players in his three years who have punched tickets to the next level.
“I’m proud of these guys after all they had to go through just to get to play football,” he said. “Luckily these kids were seen pre-COVID and they had to maintain their grades while they were at home. Hopefully it will work out for all of them. They did what they had to do to get these opportunities. All of these kids have a grade-point average over 3.0.”
The latest group to move up is linebacker Quinn Tolbert (West Virginia State), defensive back Jamarious Mcclellan (Bluefield State), defensive lineman Symeon Kennedy (Limestone), offensive lineman Rashaun Smith (Pikeville) and linebacker Andrew Allen (Florence Community Christian).
They join wide receiver Malachi Taylor and defensive back Melvin Ravenel, who signed with Coastal Carolina and The Citadel in December.
Ravenel, Smith, Tolbert, Taylor and Allen earned all-region honors in high school.
The 2020 senior group – more than 20 players – helped bring the Gators their second consecutive Region 7-AAAAA crown.
“This year’s senior class combined with last year’s senior class is what you want, two really good groups back to back,” Winsted said. “These kids were just as responsible for the 2019 region championship we won. A lot of these guys played as sophomores when we took our lumps. They get a lot of credit for helping to turn things around.”