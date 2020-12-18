Green catches fire

Clank.
Clank.
Thud.
Tim Baldwin watched the Goose Creek High School girls basketball team in pre-game warmups and there was nothing there to suggest any of the Lady Gators might catch fire.
Certainly the longtime coach didn’t suspect junior guard Sharriah Green would enjoy the most prolific scoring night for one his players in nearly 10 years.
But Green found the zone after tip-off and poured in a career-high 33 points, the most for a Lady Gators player since Aleighsa Welch torched Spring Valley for 36 points in the 2010 Class 4A state championship game.
“She was just feeling it,” Baldwin said after the 67-38 victory at Ashley Ridge on Dec. 15. “You could just tell she was in one of those zones. One time, she pulled up and I yelled that it was too far. It went in. Every time she shot it, you thought it was going to go down.”
Green finished 10 of 17 from the floor and knocked down 8 of 12 shots from beyond the arc. Baldwin was almost certain the shooting display from 3-point range was the best any Lady Gators player had put on in his time on the Goose Creek bench.
“It wasn’t like she was just jacking up bad shots,” Baldwin said. “She’s always been aggressive but she was taking good shots. I’ve always said if one of our shooters is open and can get their feet set, I’m OK with pulling the trigger on 3-pointers unless they miss four or five in a row.”
Green didn’t go through such a stretch but didn't actually get in gear until eight minutes had ticked off the clock.
After not lighting the scoreboard in the first quarter, Green scored 14 points in the second quarter as the Lady Gators rallied back from a 13-5 deficit to lead 22-21 at the break.
She led the effort to pull away with 15 of the team’s 21 points in the third quarter. Goose Creek turned a 10-point lead after three quarters into a blowout, outscoring Ashley Ridge 24-5 over the last eight minutes.
“She probably could have had 40 points,” Baldwin said.
Green’s previous career high was 17 points in a 45-34 victory against West Ashley on Dec. 1. Last season, Green scored 14 points in a win over Cross in November.
Teammate Ravin Griffin, the team’s leading scorer through five games, netted 16 points in the win over Ashley Ridge, including 11 in the last period as she picked up where Green left off.
Goose Creek boys 60,
Ashley Ridge 43
Yaturi Bolton paced the Goose Creek boys with 12 points while Xavion Bennett and Justin Britt chipped in 10 points apiece in a 17-point victory at Ashley Ridge on Dec. 15.
Taijon Simmons added 9 and Breon Steele 7 for the Gators (4-0).
Malik Freeman scored 13 to lead Ashley Ridge.