Grapplers get their shots at glory

Thirty wrestlers from the Berkeley County School District punched tickets to the final weekend of the season through state qualifiers on Friday and Saturday.
The top four grapplers at each weight class from the Lower State tournament will square off against the top four from the Upper State tournament for state glory in the individual wrestling championships Friday and Saturday inside Anderson Civic Center in Anderson.
History suggests at least one or two from the school district will return to the Lowcountry with a championship in tow. A wrestler has to win three straight matches to finish first.
Last winter, the district produced a pair of state champions. Stratford’s Preston Soriano was the 5A champion at 126 pounds while Goose Creek’s Israel Schultz won the Class 5A title at 120 pounds.
Soriano, a senior, returns to the Upstate to see if he can make it two in a row. He finished last season 50-2 and became the first Stratford state champion since TJ Deveaux went back to back in 2014 and 2015. In the 5A state qualifier at White Knoll High School on Saturday, Soriano emerged as the Lower State champion in the 138-pound weight class.
In 2018, a couple district wrestlers reached the top of the podium. Cane Bay senior Jacob D’Ambrosio (Class 5A, 132) and Timberland senior Cooper Youngblood (Class 3A, 182) won state championships before moving on to college wrestling.
In 2017, the district was shut out at state, failing to produce a state champion for the first time since 2010. Five grapplers advanced to finals that year but three of those championship matches were decided by one point and another was by three points.
In 2016, Goose Creek High School twins Christian Rubin and Caleb Rubin won the 182- and 220-pound weight classes in Class 4A.
In 2015, Cane Bay’s Matt Rudy (195) and Stratford’s Deveaux (182) won 4A crowns, repeating as champions from 2014. Berkeley’s Bryan Jackson (120) and Dominick Gadsden (138) were 3A champions.
Another state champion in 2014 was Hanahan's Haven Horlback (138) in Class 3A.
Leading the way in terms of numbers qualified from the BCSD this year, Timberland High School’s wrestling team has eight grapplers advancing to state, followed by Philip Simmons with seven and Cross with five. All three schools are in the Class 2A-A tournament.
Timberland’s Ethan Dawson (132), Roman Wadford (145) and Dominick Milligan (170) won Lower State titles in the 2A-A qualifier at Timberland.
Hanahan is sending four to the Class 3A state tournament. That qualifier was at May River.
In Class 5A, Stratford, Cane Bay and Berkeley qualified two wrestlers each. The Knights’ Lance Elrod is the Lower State champion at 120 pounds.
Listed below are the BCSD wrestlers going to state, the weight class and their seed from the Lower State qualifier:
Berkeley, 5A
Gavin Canady, 152, fourth
Tommy Green, 182, fourth
Cane Bay, 5A
Raleigh D’Antico, 106, third
Jacob Simmons, 113, third
Cross, 2A-A
Santory Jones, 138, second
Antwain Hoskins, 145, third
Damion Haines, 160, third
Jacob March 113, fourth
Cameron White, 132, fourth
Hanahan, 3A
Gavin Qualls, 113, second
Sloan Casteel, 160, second
Josh Shaw, 170, fourth
Alex Herriott, 195, fourth
Philip Simmons, 2A-A
Nathan Newman 160, second
Nasir Ward, 132, third
Dawson Wells, 120, fourth
AJ Mclanahan, 138, fourth
Jason Bartlett, 170, fourth
Tyshawn Green, 195 fourth
Anthony Jackson, 285, fourth
Stratford, 5A
Lance Elrod, 120, first
Preston Soriano, 138, first
Timberland, 2A-A
Ethan Dawson, 132, first
Roman Wadford, 145, first
Dominick Milligan, 170, first
Dwayne Ford, 106, second
Logan Kinard, 126, second
Hunter Elswick, 182, second
Austin Nichols, 195, third
Adrian Alcantara, 220, third