Goose Creek relay team overcame all obstacles to succeed

Not all success stories in track and field have to end with the hero standing atop the podium donning a gold medal as photographers take pictures of the champion.
For the Goose Creek High School boys' 4x400 relay team, just advancing to the final weekend of the season was special enough.
The Gators didn’t have a track to practice on this spring and dealt with injuries and inexperience all year. Only one sprinter in the group began the season on the 4x400 team. The other three came aboard later and the year was a bit of a moving target.
Still, sophomore Mason Watson, junior Tobious Glover, junior Lucas Wallace and sophomore Maurion Scott finished fifth in the Class AAAAA state meet last month with a time of 3:25.27.
Thoughts of 2022 have crossed their minds already.
“They are definitely hungry about next year,” Gators track and field coach Deshon Baylock said. “Even though they cut their time by about three seconds from the state qualifier, they were a little bit disappointed. They felt like they could have been top three. But if you had asked them at the beginning of the year if they were going to make it I don’t think they would have expected to.”
Without a track to use for perfecting their relay performance, the Gators practiced on the school's football field and occasionally worked out at Hanahan High School’s track.
“It was hard to get consistency. There were lots of moving pieces and they all persevered in their own little way,” Baylock said.
Watson was rock solid at the front of the relay.
“You just tell him what to do and he’s going to do it,” Baylock said. “He’s going to give you everything he’s got. The guys trust him. Him going first gave the other guys confidence they were going to be in the race.”
Glover, the fastest 400 runner, was not himself most of the season after aggravating a prior injury.
“It took him a while to finally get going,” Baylock said, “and when he got back we had to sit out for COVID-19. Then he cramped up in the region meet. He finally hit his stride in the state qualifier. I believe if he was healthy, he would have won the 400 for the boys at region.”
Wallace was a dependable teammate.
“He was always there,” Baylock said. “I don’t think he ever missed a practice. Even if it was optional he was there. He does whatever you ask him to do.”
Scott was a late addition to the group after running short sprints and the 4x100 all season.
“He got everything thrown at him at the last second,” Baylock said. “I just had him on the list but I didn’t think we’d have to use him but the thing about him is that he’s a competitor. I just told him to go out there and do the best he can and he did a pretty good job.”
Senior Melvin Ravenel and sophomore Robert Wheatley also ran the 4x400 during the season.
“If they had won, all six would get a ring. They’ve set the bar,” Baylock said. “It’s like if we don’t have a track or not, it doesn’t matter. You come to work and do what you’re supposed to, you’ll reap the benefits and see some results.”