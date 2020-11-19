Gators turn focus to next season

Twenty-six senior football players at Goose Creek High School capped their careers in the playoffs earlier this month. Gators coaches are already looking at 2021 when Goose Creek will aim to stay atop the region.
They’ll have to rebuild a defense that loses eight starters and replace a handful of pieces on the other side of the ball.
“We’ve got to find some players and it will be a process but its high school football,” Gators coach Jason Winstead said. “You’re going to go through years like this and ones where you have everybody back. You just have to go to work in the weight room and see if you can put it all together.”
The Gators just completed back-to-back runs to a region title and finished 5-3 after a close playoff loss. Winning their third straight region crown is one of the primary goals for next fall despite the turnover.
“We’re not going to lower our expectation,” Winstead said. “We expect to win the region again. I’m not going to say it’s going to happen but we’ll do everything we can to get back.”
Included in the large group moving on are two of the Lowcountry’s best receivers, Malachi Taylor and James Levine. Levine grabbed 53 passes for 751 yards and five touchdowns while Taylor hauled in 21 passes for 381 yards and five touchdowns.
Taylor, headed for Coastal Carolina, missed some time with an injury but went out on a high note. He made three touchdown catches in the playoff game against Carolina Forest.
Additional seniors on offense were OL RaShaun Smith, OL Lawton Hawkins, OL Andrew Dezelle and FB Justin Pippin.
Great news for the offensive unit will be the return of sophomore quarterback Drew Moore, junior running back Demetri Simmons and junior receiver Khyon Smith.
Moore was 99 of 184 for 1,717 yards and 18 touchdowns while Simmons earned region player of the year honors with 1,341 yards and nine touchdowns on 218 carries. Smith snagged 20 passes for 546 yards and nine touchdowns.
Junior OL Jayden Johnson and junior OL Rodney Hill will be returning starters up front. Backup QB Gabe Johnson, a junior who guided the Gators to a win over Summerville in the regular-season finale, and sophomore backup RB Maurion Scott are also set to come back.
The Gators bring back one starter at each level on defense: sophomore DL Curtis Smiley, sophomore LB Aaron Bryant and sophomore CB Jordan Scott. Junior LB Kavarion Brown, junior DL Ethan Latham and junior DL Tamaryon Ravenel also got substantial reps.
Defenders moving on include LB Quinn Tolbert, LB Demarrion Richardson, DB Jamarious McClellan, DB Alex Dial, DL Symeon Kennedy, LB Andrew Allen, DL Eduardo Butanda, DB Melvin Ravenel and DB Tykelvion Thompson.