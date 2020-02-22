Gators survive overtime scare

The Goose Creek Gators were forced to take a few extra laps to get inside the winner’s circle when they gave up a bucket in the closing seconds of regulation on Saturday.
The Gators outscored the visiting Sumter Gamecocks 6-1 in overtime to advance to the third round of the Class 5A playoffs for the first time since 2017 with a 51-46 win.
“I was a little worried that would have us crumble,” Gators coach Blake Hall said of the Sumter basket with under four seconds left in regulation. “Early in the year, we would have probably crumbled and folded but they stayed positive and pulled it out. I told them I’m extremely proud of them.”
Hall’s team improved to 15-12 after once being 3-9 this season.
The Region 7-AAAAA champions travel to Region 6-AAAAA champion Conway on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Conway advanced with a 57-45 win over River Bluff in the second round, getting 27 points and 20 rebounds from senior forward Tonka Hemingway.
Defensively, the Gators are back on track after giving up 45 second-half points in a regular-season loss to Stratford. They limited St. James to 28 points in the first round of the playoffs and got after it against the athletic Gamecocks.
“This group has stayed together and kept fighting,” Hall said.
They get to keep battling after surviving Sumter. The Gamecocks scored their lone point to take a 46-45 lead in the opening minute of OT but the Gators regained the advantage on Shakarian Nelson’s layup and made four free throws in the last minute to move on.
Yaturi Bolton, who dropped in both of his attempts from the charity stripe in OT, led the Gators’ balanced scoring with 10 points. Demetri Simmons and Justin Alexander added nine points apiece while Xavion Bennett chipped in eight points. Nelson scored six points and knocked down the other pair of free throws in the extra stanza.
Goose Creek knocked down 10 3-pointers in the victory, including one by Justin Alexander late in regulation that was answered on the other end by Sumter's OT-forcing layup.
Nakeem Issac led Sumter with 22 points.
“I thought the last half of that regular season game was a blessing in disguise,” Hall said. “It caused us to get refocused on who we were, who we are.”
The Goose Creek-Conway winner will tangle with either Dutch Fork or Fort Dorchester for the Lower State title at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 29 at Florence Civic Center.