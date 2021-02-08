Gators stay unbeaten

Demetri Simmons scored 14 points to lead three Goose Creek High School players in double figures in a Region 7-AAAAA basketball victory on Feb. 8 at GCHS.
Justin Britt added 12 points and Elijah Dates 10 for the Gators in their 70-29 victory over visiting Berkeley High School.
Eleven players scored for the Gators, who led 15-6 after a quarter and 30-12 at the half.
Taijon Simmons, Xavion Bennett and Yaturi Bolton chipped in six points each for Goose Creek.
Jayden Broughton led Berkeley with nine points.