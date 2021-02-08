You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gators stay unbeaten

Demetri Simmons scored 14 points to lead three Goose Creek High School players in double figures in a Region 7-AAAAA basketball victory on Feb. 8 at GCHS.

Justin Britt added 12 points and Elijah Dates 10 for the Gators in their 70-29 victory over visiting Berkeley High School.

Eleven players scored for the Gators, who led 15-6 after a quarter and 30-12 at the half. 

Taijon Simmons, Xavion Bennett and Yaturi Bolton chipped in six points each for Goose Creek.

Jayden Broughton led Berkeley with nine points. 