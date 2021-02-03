Gators stay unbeaten; Girls streak ends

Goose Creek’s girls basketball team dropped a region game for the first time in eight years on Wednesday.
Visiting Wando stopped the Gators’ win streak at 79 region games in a row, 41-34. The Lady Gators hadn’t lost to a region foe since falling to West Ashley on Jan. 29 of 2013 and were winners of seven region crowns in a row to start the season.
Wando was actually the preseason favorite to win the region this winter, though, and led 16-12 at the half before extending the advantage to 26-18 going into the final period. The Warriors held on to end Goose Creek’s streak and took control of first place in the region.
Dylan Silber and Miriam Berle scored 14 points each for the Warriors (5-3, 4-0 region). Samiyah Grant powered Goose Creek (7-1, 1-1 region) with a game-high 16 points but the Gators lost for the first time this season.
The squads encounter each other again on Feb. 15 in Mt. Pleasant.
In the nightcap, the Gators boys coasted past visiting Cane Bay, 68-29. The two teams were supposed to play Saturday but the game was postponed for COVID-19 reasons.
Ten different Gators scored, led by Xavion Bennett’s 14 points. Elijah Dates added nine points while Yaturi Bolton, Demetri Simmons and Justin Britt chipped in eight points apiece.
The Gators are 7-0 and have outscored their two region opponents, 133-48.
Jordyn McKeen led Cane Bay with 10 points while Charles Bennett-Shaffer added nine points.