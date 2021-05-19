Gators Softball built as season went along

The Goose Creek High School softball team went to battle with a young squad on the diamond this spring.
While that wasn’t a recipe for success right now, the Gators made strides forward as the season went along and will be in a better position to compete in 2022 and beyond.
“We were very young,” Gators coach Joe Marion said. “We had one senior, four juniors and the rest could have played junior varsity. We started two eighth graders. The players all played hard and began to play together better at the end of the year.”
The team’s lone senior was Gabbi Nettles, the designated player. Other upperclassmen were juniors Maddie Humphries, Brooklyn Bass, Mackenzie Godfrey and Madison Winter.
Sophomore Alexus Hopkins made the most starts inside the circle and Bass was also a pitcher.
“We got better defensively throughout the year,” Marion said. “Our offense came along a little slower but did improve. We scored our most runs per game the last two games. I believe we will have more players next year which will help and there will be a full offseason program that will hopefully enhance our play.”
In addition to Hopkins, Isabella Olson, Leah Rohr, Jazzmyne Miller, Contessa Murphy and Chloe Ham are 10th-graders.
“There are some talented eighth graders that started at shortstop, catcher and third base that should brighten the future of Goose Greek softball.”
The two middle schoolers on the squad were Ashlynn Kukura and Jaycie Rodriguez.