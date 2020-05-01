Gators' Smith finds new home

A softball standout is leaving the Creek for the Midlands.
Goose Creek High School senior Kylie Smith signed a deal with Columbia College. The Koalas are members of the Appalachian Athletic Conference in the NAIA.
Smith first met Columbia coach Breanne Soos at a travel tournament in Spartanburg and made a visit to the campus a few weeks later. Smith, a top varsity producer over the years, had discovered her new home.
“The feeling I got when I first walked on campus was that it was going to be my future home for the next four years,” Smith said. “After meeting with the school advisors it was time for me to meet the team. When I laced up my cleats and headed out with them, they were so welcoming and a joy to be around. Then it came time for me to pitch to some of the girls while others were fielding behind me. As soon as I stepped out on the mound I just knew in my heart that everyone there had my back even though most of the girls I had just met that day.”
At the plate, Columbia assistant coach Morgan Smith wanted Smith to put down a sneak bunt. Smith showed her prowess at the dish, too.
“When I laid it down she got all excited and that made me feel like I belonged there,” Smith said.
She committed about a month later and plans to study business management with a minor in sports management.
Smith was a four-year varsity letterman and has lined up at pitcher, first base, third base and shortstop for Goose Creek. She batted .440 or better in three seasons and landed team most valuable player honors multiple times. As a junior, Smith batted .478 and fanned 91 batters as a pitcher to earn all-region and all-state honors. COVID-19 cut short everybody’s senior seasons.
Smith offered up some advice for younger players who may be on a course to play at the next level.
“When you are thinking about playing college softball please do not think you have to go to a division 1 school, but if it is your dream go for it,” she said. “It is OK to go to a smaller school if that is what you want and like. Whenever you go to make your choice on where you want to go ask yourself this question: Would I still go there if I got hurt and could not play softball.”
For Smith, that place is Columbia College.