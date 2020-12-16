Gators' Singleton inks with Peach Belt program

We never got to see what type of junior year Caleb Singleton was going to completely produce because COVID-19 concerns shut down the Goose Creek High School baseball season last March really before it got going.
But Gators coach Kirk Rebuck believes Singleton was on the verge of piling up impressive numbers in his second season as a starter on the infield dirt. Singleton plays mostly shortstop but also sees time in the outfield and also pitches for the Gators.
He’s a speedy presence on the diamond and has been working toward this moment since picking up a baseball 12 years ago.
“He was hitting the ball very well,” Rebuck said. “His on-base percentage was up. If you want to score runs, you’ve got to get on base and he was doing that. He was stealing bases. He was scoring runs. As a leadoff hitter, that’s what you want. I think he was on his way to having a very big season. It’s a shame for him and a lot of kids that got their seasons cancelled.”
Good news for Singleton, though, is he still gets one more campaign on the diamond at Goose Creek. There’s no reason to believe he won’t pick right up where he left off. Rebuck would bet on it.
“I think he’s going to be the leader of the team,” Rebuck said. “We’re going to be counting on him to be the spark plug that we need. We don’t have big hitters who are going to be putting balls over the fence every game. We need somebody to get us going and that’s the role I’m looking for him to fill, to be a leader offensively and defensively, and an extension of the coach.”
Singleton will be able to focus on being the best high school player and leader he can be without the stress of trying to catch the eye of a college scout. He's already gotten that part of his journey out of the way.
On Dec. 16, he made official his commitment to Lander University by signing with the Bearcats in a ceremony inside the school’s auditorium. Located in Greenwood, Lander competes in the Peach Belt, one of the better NCAA Div. II conferences.
With a 3.7 grade-point average and strong test scores, Singleton has been awarded a LIFE scholarship to go along with the athletic scholarship. It’s a testament to the whole body of work Singleton put in at GCHS and what he hopes to accomplish.
“He’s getting to continue his playing career and extend his education,” Rebuck said. “Getting a degree is a big step in the process for him and what he wants to do and how he wants to succeed in life.”
As for time between the lines at the college level, Rebuck believes Singleton (6-0, 165) will make the permanent move to the outfield. His speed and athleticism are two primary tools those who roam the grass need. If he fills in a little bit and continues working on the five tools, maybe the future includes baseball after college.
“He’s going to have a chance to come in and compete for playing time early,” Rebuck said. “That’s what you’re looking for. I’m glad he found it. I feel like Lander’s baseball program is a strong program. It is a blessing for him to end up there."
The next season begins in February.
"Now, he can relax a little bit, go out and have a wonderful senior season," Rebuck said.