Gators roll in region opener

MONCKS CORNER - Justin Britt and Yaturi Bolton scored 11 points each and Goose Creek High School limited Berkeley High School to single digits in all four quarters en route to a 65-19 victory on Jan. 28 in the Region 7-AAAAA basketball opener for both teams.
The Gators (6-0) built a 26-9 halftime lead and completely broke it open with a 31-5 run in the third quarter.
Tykelvion Thompson chipped in nine points for Goose Creek while Demetri Simmons and Taijon Simmons added eight points apiece. Xavion Bennett and Elijah Dates contributed six points each for the Gators.
Jayvion Snow led Berkeley (0-7) with nine points.